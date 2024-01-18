This role is not eligible for relocation

Innovation & Engineering



IT&S Group



At BP, we are playing to win!

BP has a clear ambition – to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner by reimagining energy. Our goal is to deliver the future of mobility, energy, and services for our customers by innovating with new business models and service platforms. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a new point of view, collaborative spirit, and to challenge our thinking in our ambition to achieve net zero!

Our Customers & Products group is home to our mobility & convenience and marketing businesses where data and analytics play a pivotal role for our Asia Pacific business.

We are looking for a Staff Data Analyst to join our dataWorx organization which is accountable for delivering ground-breaking insights to drive bp’s strategy around our Convenience growth engine. Looking for someone with a passion for customer data analytics and clear business insight to identify our most valuable business challenges to solve. This role will work hand in hand with our businesses combining functional skill with technical expertise to generate actionable, data-driven insights. They will lead teams while remaining hands on, for example interpreting and visualizing data, reviewing designs and solutions and.

What we offer:

Your day your way – Hybrid + flexible working + up to 18 weeks of paid parental leave

Competitive salary + annual cash bonuses + 12% Super

Global share match + discounted fuel + global recognition programme

Learning and development + Internal mobility opportunities

In this role you will be:

Bridging between business and digital organizations and part of a cross-disciplinary team, working closely with other analysts, product managers, data scientists, data engineers, software engineers, data managers and business partners

Providing actionable, data-driven business and product insights by combining deep statistical skills, data manipulation capabilities and business insight

Applying deep commercial insight to advise strategic planning in multiple business and you can influence other leader's decisions

Defining, instrumenting, and maintaining metrics and build dashboards

Ensuring your business entity re-uses existing analyses / tools / code bases; you advocate for tech debt removal

Proactively identifying impactful opportunities and autonomously implement data analysis

Building and maintaining data pipelines to unblock your analysis and effective working relationships across multiple customer groups

Adhering to and advocating for data analytics standard processes

Presenting results to peers and senior management, influencing decision making

What will you need to be successful:

Hands-on experience (typically 5-7+ years) carrying out data analytics, data mining and product analytics in complex, fast-paced environments

Applied knowledge of data analytics and data pipelining tools and approaches across all data lifecycle stages

Detailed understanding of underlying mathematical foundations of statistics, including knowledge of experimental design and analysis and causal inference from observational data

Expert SQL knowledge and advanced scripting experience in R or python

Strong communication and stakeholder management skills

Continuous learning and improvement approach

MSc or equivalent experience in a quantitative field, preferably statistics

Desired skills:

Advanced analytics degree

Experience with big data technologies (e.g. Hadoop, Hive, and Spark) is a plus

No prior experience in the energy industry required

Application process:

We encourage candidates of all backgrounds and experience to apply. Please submit your resume and cover letter explaining your interest for the role.

If you’d like to understand more about working at BP and the exciting work we do in Innovation and Engineering, please have a read through Innovation & engineering | What we do | Home (bp.com)

To be eligible to apply, you must be a citizen/permanent resident of either AU or NZ.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Business Acumen, Commercial acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Problem Solving



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.