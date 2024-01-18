Entity:Innovation & Engineering
IT&S Group
At BP, we are playing to win!
BP has a clear ambition – to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner by reimagining energy. Our goal is to deliver the future of mobility, energy, and services for our customers by innovating with new business models and service platforms. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a new point of view, collaborative spirit, and to challenge our thinking in our ambition to achieve net zero!
Our Customers & Products group is home to our mobility & convenience and marketing businesses where data and analytics play a pivotal role for our Asia Pacific business.
We are looking for a Staff Data Analyst to join our dataWorx organization which is accountable for delivering ground-breaking insights to drive bp’s strategy around our Convenience growth engine. Looking for someone with a passion for customer data analytics and clear business insight to identify our most valuable business challenges to solve. This role will work hand in hand with our businesses combining functional skill with technical expertise to generate actionable, data-driven insights. They will lead teams while remaining hands on, for example interpreting and visualizing data, reviewing designs and solutions and.
What we offer:
Your day your way – Hybrid + flexible working + up to 18 weeks of paid parental leave
Competitive salary + annual cash bonuses + 12% Super
Global share match + discounted fuel + global recognition programme
Learning and development + Internal mobility opportunities
In this role you will be:
Bridging between business and digital organizations and part of a cross-disciplinary team, working closely with other analysts, product managers, data scientists, data engineers, software engineers, data managers and business partners
Providing actionable, data-driven business and product insights by combining deep statistical skills, data manipulation capabilities and business insight
Applying deep commercial insight to advise strategic planning in multiple business and you can influence other leader's decisions
Defining, instrumenting, and maintaining metrics and build dashboards
Ensuring your business entity re-uses existing analyses / tools / code bases; you advocate for tech debt removal
Proactively identifying impactful opportunities and autonomously implement data analysis
Building and maintaining data pipelines to unblock your analysis and effective working relationships across multiple customer groups
Adhering to and advocating for data analytics standard processes
Presenting results to peers and senior management, influencing decision making
What will you need to be successful:
Hands-on experience (typically 5-7+ years) carrying out data analytics, data mining and product analytics in complex, fast-paced environments
Applied knowledge of data analytics and data pipelining tools and approaches across all data lifecycle stages
Detailed understanding of underlying mathematical foundations of statistics, including knowledge of experimental design and analysis and causal inference from observational data
Expert SQL knowledge and advanced scripting experience in R or python
Strong communication and stakeholder management skills
Continuous learning and improvement approach
MSc or equivalent experience in a quantitative field, preferably statistics
Desired skills:
Advanced analytics degree
Experience with big data technologies (e.g. Hadoop, Hive, and Spark) is a plus
No prior experience in the energy industry required
Application process:
We encourage candidates of all backgrounds and experience to apply. Please submit your resume and cover letter explaining your interest for the role.
If you’d like to understand more about working at BP and the exciting work we do in Innovation and Engineering, please have a read through Innovation & engineering | What we do | Home (bp.com)
To be eligible to apply, you must be a citizen/permanent resident of either AU or NZ.
No travel is expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Business Acumen, Commercial acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Problem Solving
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.