Staff Data Analyst

Innovation & Engineering



IT&S Group



Responsible for delivering business analysis and consulting activities for the defined specialism using advanced technical capabilities, building and maintaining effective working relationships with a range of stakeholders, ensuring relevant standards are defined and maintained, and managing process and system improvements to deliver business value. Specialisms: Business Analysis; Data Management and Data Science; Digital Innovation.



Be a bridge between business and digital organizations and part of a cross-disciplinary team, working closely with other analysts, product managers, data scientists, data engineers, software engineers, data managers and business partners.

Provide actionable, data-driven business and product insights by combining deep statistical skills, data manipulation capabilities and eye for business.

Maintain metrics and build dashboards.

Autonomously complete data analysis. You apply existing data & analytics strategies relevant to your immediate scope

You partner with data engineers to define and build simple data models. You integrate existing tools to automate data ingestion, data manipulation, quality control and data analysis.

Adhere to and advocate for data analytics standard methodologies.

Present results to peers and team members

Manages a small team of up to 5 people.

MSc in a quantitative field, preferably statistics.

Hands-on experience (typically approx 12+ years) carrying out data analytics, data mining and product analytics in complex, fast-paced environments.

Some team management / leadership experience

Applied knowledge of data analytics and data pipelining tools and approaches across all data lifecycle stages.

Deep understanding of a few and a high-level understanding of several commonly available statistics approaches

Advanced SQL knowledge

Advanced scripting experience in R or python.

Ability to write and maintain moderately complex data pipelines

Customer-centric and pragmatic mindset. Focus on value delivery and swift execution, while maintaining attention to detail.

Strong communication and stakeholder management skills. Ability to lead large organizations through influence.

Continuous learning and improvement mindset.

Advanced analytics degree

Experience with big data technologies (e.g. Hadoop, Hive, and Spark) is a plus.

No prior experience in the energy industry required.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits:

A company culture where we respect our diverse teams and are proud of our achievements

Possibility to join social communities and networks

A healthy work-life balance

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in a modern office environment

Learning and development opportunities to craft your career path

Life & health insurance, medical care package

And many others benefits!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic background, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Business Acumen, Commercial acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Problem Solving



