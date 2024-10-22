Staff Data Analyst

This role is not eligible for relocation

Are you looking for a career in tech that truly helps make the world a better place? Bp is moving through the biggest transition in its 100+ year history with the goal of becoming one of the world’s largest renewable energy providers and achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050!

To make this transition, we are looking for Data Analysts to deploy our integrated capability and standards in service of our net zero and safety ambitions. We will be collaborating to deliver competitive customer-focused energy solutions. We will be originating, scaling and commercialising innovative ideas and crafting ground-breaking new businesses.

If you’re a Senior Data Analyst who is passionate about defining their own direction, who can move fast and tackle sophisticated challenges, and who want to work with strong peers and leaders from tech companies like Uber, Google, Facebook, Tesla, and Amazon then read on!

What You Will Do

Be a liaison between business and digital organizations and part of a cross-disciplinary team, working closely with other analysts, product managers, data scientists, data engineers, software engineers, data managers and business partners.

Provide actionable, data-driven business and product insights by combining deep statistical skills, data manipulation capabilities and business insight.

Maintain metrics and build dashboards.

Partner with data engineers to define and build simple data models as well as integrating existing tools to automate data ingestion, data manipulation, quality control and data analysis.

What You Need To Be Successful

Hands-on experience (typically above 10 years) in carrying out data analytics, data mining and product analytics in sophisticated, fast-paced environments.

Applied knowledge of data analytics and data pipelining tools and approaches across all data lifecycle stages.

Strong hands on experience in SQL and python and ability to write and maintain sophisticated data pipelines.

Strong business acumen.

Experience with big data technologies (e.g. Hadoop, Hive, and Spark) is a plus.

WHY JOIN US?

Bp offers a vibrant, collaborative work culture in a company that closely follows its values of ‘Who We Are’ that defines what we stand for at bp. Our three key beliefs are to Live our purpose, Play to win and Care for others.

We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect these values.

Competitive salary package including annual bonus program.

Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements (hybrid 60/40 in-office).

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity, and culture.

Ongoing career opportunities in a global organisation.

Career development and mentoring programs.



