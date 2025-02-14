Staff Data Analyst

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Technology



IT&S Group



ROLE SYNOPSIS :

As Lead Data Analyst for data products and insights on the Application Simplification programme you will lead activity to drive a data led approach to identifying simplification opportunities to systematically reduce cost and complexity across the application estate.

You will develop and implement a strategy to develop and maintain a set of data products that will be used to drive application simplification while demonstrating how to implement tactically to reduce complexity. Additionally, you will put structures and processes in place to measure and supervise the ongoing health of the application landscape and continuous management of technical debt.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES

Application Simplification Vision: Chip in to developing a clear and compelling vision for the simplification journey, and encourage and influence others to follow it. Communicate the vision to various collaborators, such as architects, product teams, business partners, and other IT functions, and ensure their alignment and dedication. Provide direction, motivation, and mentorship for the simplification efforts, and nurture a culture of continuous improvement and innovation.

Establish Data Foundations: Address existing data quality issues and establish a trusted set of data that provides insight into our application estate and where complexity and cost exists. Direct existing teams to agree a data model for our applications, and establish mentorship and governance to ensure that this consistently applied. Manage a team to complete a data cleanse activity to ensure we have an accurate set of baseline data.

Data Driven Simplification: manage a team to Identify, validate and utilise different data sources with which we can provide insight into our application estate and understand the areas we should focus simplification on.

Demonstrate our partnership: Work with Infosys to use their expertise and resources in application simplification, find opportunities for co-innovation and co-delivery, and align on how to best delivers the data foundations and insights.

Contribute to simplification roadmaps: Work with the architecture tags to provide insight into key capabilities to allow for the development of simplification roadmaps (capability and domain) that align with the business strategy and vision, and reflect the insights and metrics from the application estate.

Establish Measure, Metrics & Processes: Develop a set of metrics and measures to evaluate the progress in the data workstream, i.e. data quality measures. Establish baselines, targets, and reporting mechanisms for these metrics, and communicate them regularly. Supervise and analyze the metrics regularly and use them to advise decision-making and prioritize simplification efforts.

EDUCATION

A Bachelor's (or higher) degree, ideally in Computer Science, MIS/IT, Mathematics, hard science, or equivalent work experience.

Experience : 10 to 12 years

DESIRABLE CRITERIA

Familiarity with, and experience working across, different business areas with a strong network at all levels.

An ability to translate vision to action, inspiring change across the business and adapting your approach when things do not go as planned

Strong customer manager skills with the ability to influence and get buy-in at a senior level.

A confirmed background in product and architecture with real-world experience of crafting and realizing excellent data products. You love envisaging the art of the possible and making that a reality.

Deep-seated functional knowledge of key technology sets. You are comfortable rolling up your sleeves, getting involved, and diving into delivery challenges.

The ability to relate sophisticated topics in simple and accessible language.

Skills :

Product Management

Enterprise Architecture

Commercial competence

Critical thinking

Data Modelling and Governance

Integration

Creativity and Innovation

Data Analytics

LEADERSHIP & EQ

You can build a vision, generating pull for your ideas and bring the organization along.

You build an environment where people listen and speak openly about the good, the bad, and the ugly, so that everyone can understand and learn.

You hire teams and enable others to build impact at scale

You work across interpersonal boundaries and build high quality, trust-based relationships with leaders and employees within innovation & engineering and the wider BP, applying cultural sensitivity.

You apply judgement and common sense at scale.

You align with bp's Code of Conduct and demonstrate strong leadership of bp's Leadership Expectations and Values & Behaviours.



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms (Inactive), Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Group Problem Solving



