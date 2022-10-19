Staff Data Engineer

Job summary

Are you passionate about bringing together the world of data and business to motivate change? Data and Analytics are a cross-collaborative team of experts who build, integrate, manage, and maintain intelligent data products at rapid pace.

We’re looking for curious minds who are excited by the opportunity to create and deliver an exciting suite of digital products and services to advance the global energy transition. You will need to solve complex business challenges whilst collaborating and co-innovating globally, backed by a culture that encourages creativity and curiosity, and a team that brings out the best in each other.

deploying our integrated capability and standards in service of our net zero and ‎safety ambitions

driving our digital transformation and pioneering new business models

collaborating to deliver competitive customer-focused energy solutions

originating, scaling and commercialising innovative ideas, and creating ground-breaking new ‎businesses from them

protecting us by assuring management of our greatest physical and digital risks

Originators, builders, guardians and disruptors

Engineers, technologists, scientists and entrepreneurs‎

Empathetic, curious, creative and inclusive

Architects, designs, implements, and maintains reliable and scalable data solutions

Establishes metadata management, data catalogs, data lineage, data standards, data stewardship, and best practices across the organization

Leads the team to establish Data Governance model including people, process, and technology to sustain data quality

Researches and promotes new tools and techniques to shape the future of the data engineering environment

Works closely with data scientists, micro-service developers, and security authorities to build out data platform incrementally and securely

Develops data modelling best practices and acts as a subject matter expert for data models across all areas of the business

Leads the team to write, deploy, and maintain software to build, integrate, manage, maintain, and quality-assure data

Architects, designs, develops, and delivers large-scale data ingestion, data processing, and data transformation projects on the Azure cloud

Mentors and shares knowledge with the team to provide design reviews, discussions, and prototypes

Leads customer discussions from a technical standpoint to deploy, run, and audit best practices for cloud products

Leads the team to follow software & data engineering best practices (e.g., technical design and review, unit testing, monitoring, alerting, source control, code review & documentation)

Leads the team to deploy secure and well-tested software that meets privacy and compliance requirements; develops, maintains, and improves CI / CD pipeline

Leads the team in following site-reliability engineering best practices: on-call rotations for services they maintain, responsible for defining and maintaining SLAs. Design, build, deploy and maintain infrastructure as code. Containerizes server deployments.

Actively contributes to improve developer velocity

Part of a cross-disciplinary team working closely with other data engineers, software engineers, data scientists, data managers and business partners in a Scrum/Agile setup