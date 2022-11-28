Staff Data Engineer

Job summary

About Bp

Critical to achieving bp’s digital ambitions is the delivery of our high value data and analytics initiatives, and the enablement of the technologies and platforms that will support those objectives.

As a Data Engineer you will be developing and maintaining data infrastructure and writing, deploying and maintaining software to build, integrate, manage, maintain, and quality-assure data at bp. You are passionate about planning and building compelling data products and services, in collaboration with business partners, Data Managers, Data Scientists, Software Engineers and Architects in bp.

For this role specifically, you will be part of bp’s Data & Analytics Platform organization, the group responsible for the platforms and services that operate bp’s big data supply chain. The portfolio covers technologies that support the life cycle of critical data products in bp, bringing together data producers and consumers through enablement and industrial scale operations of data ingestion, processing, storage and publishing, including data visualization, sophisticated analytics, data science and data discovery platforms. You will be part of the Data Governance & Compliance Management team, providing the governance technology services to the data clearing house for all of bp’s big data and analytics requirements.

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!

INNOVATION & ENGINEERING

Join us in creating, growing, and delivering innovation at pace, enabling us to thrive while transitioning to a net zero ‎world. All without compromising our operational risk management.

Working with us, you can do this by:

deploying our integrated capability and standards in service of our net zero and ‎safety ambitions

driving our digital transformation and pioneering new business models

collaborating to deliver competitive customer-focused energy solutions

originating, scaling and commercialising innovative ideas, and creating ground-breaking new ‎businesses from them

protecting us by assuring management of our greatest physical and digital risks

Because together we are:

Originators, builders, guardians and disruptors

Engineers, technologists, scientists and entrepreneurs‎

Compassionate, curious, creative and inclusive

Critical experience

Must have 6 years' proven experience in data engineering, software engineering (but have had data engineering experience) or data architecture (must have programming experience)

2+ years’ experience leading or mentoring a data project or team

Deep and hands-on experience designing, planning, implementing, maintaining and documenting reliable and scalable data infrastructure and data products in sophisticated environments.

Development experience in one or more object-oriented programming languages (e.g. Python, Go, Java, C++)

Experience designing and implementing large-scale distributed systems

Deep knowledge and hands-on experience in technologies across all data lifecycle stages

Strong partner management and ability to lead teams through influence

Continuous learning and improvement approach

Critical education

Bachelors Degree (ideally Computer Engineering, Sciences or Engineering or equivalent)

Desirable criteria