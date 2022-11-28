Site traffic information and cookies

Staff Data Engineer

  • Location United Kingdom - South East - Sunbury, United States - Texas - Houston
  • Travel required Negligible travel
  • Job category IT&amp;S Group
  • Relocation available Yes - Domestic (In country) only
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 127166BR
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

About Bp
Critical to achieving bp’s digital ambitions is the delivery of our high value data and analytics initiatives, and the enablement of the technologies and platforms that will support those objectives.
As a Data Engineer you will be developing and maintaining data infrastructure and writing, deploying and maintaining software to build, integrate, manage, maintain, and quality-assure data at bp. You are passionate about planning and building compelling data products and services, in collaboration with business partners, Data Managers, Data Scientists, Software Engineers and Architects in bp.
For this role specifically, you will be part of bp’s Data & Analytics Platform organization, the group responsible for the platforms and services that operate bp’s big data supply chain. The portfolio covers technologies that support the life cycle of critical data products in bp, bringing together data producers and consumers through enablement and industrial scale operations of data ingestion, processing, storage and publishing, including data visualization, sophisticated analytics, data science and data discovery platforms. You will be part of the Data Governance & Compliance Management team, providing the governance technology services to the data clearing house for all of bp’s big data and analytics requirements.
Considering Joining bp?
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!
INNOVATION & ENGINEERING
Join us in creating, growing, and delivering innovation at pace, enabling us to thrive while transitioning to a net zero ‎world. All without compromising our operational risk management.

Working with us, you can do this by:

  • deploying our integrated capability and standards in service of our net zero and ‎safety ambitions
  • driving our digital transformation and pioneering new business models
  • collaborating to deliver competitive customer-focused energy solutions
  • originating, scaling and commercialising innovative ideas, and creating ground-breaking new ‎businesses from them
  • protecting us by assuring management of our greatest physical and digital risks

Because together we are:

  • Originators, builders, guardians and disruptors
  • Engineers, technologists, scientists and entrepreneurs‎
  • Compassionate, curious, creative and inclusive

Critical experience

  • Must have 6 years' proven experience in data engineering, software engineering (but have had data engineering experience) or data architecture (must have programming experience)
  • 2+ years’ experience leading or mentoring a data project or team
  • Deep and hands-on experience designing, planning, implementing, maintaining and documenting reliable and scalable data infrastructure and data products in sophisticated environments.
  • Development experience in one or more object-oriented programming languages (e.g. Python, Go, Java, C++)
  • Experience designing and implementing large-scale distributed systems
  • Deep knowledge and hands-on experience in technologies across all data lifecycle stages
  • Strong partner management and ability to lead teams through influence
  • Continuous learning and improvement approach

Critical education

  • Bachelors Degree (ideally Computer Engineering, Sciences or Engineering or equivalent)

Desirable criteria

  • Data Manipulation: debug and maintain the end-to-end data engineering lifecycle of the data products; design and implementation of the end-to-end data stack, including designing sophisticated data systems, e.g. interoperability across cloud platforms; experience on various types of data (streaming, structured and un-structured) is a plus.
  • Data Governance: validated understanding of data governance and management processes and how to apply them in data platforms
  • Software Engineering: hands-on experience with SQL and NoSQL database fundamentals, query structures and design standard processes, including scalability, readability, and reliability; you are proficient in at least one object-oriented programming language, e.g. Python [specifically data manipulation packages - Pandas, seaborn, matplotlib], Apache Spark or Scala;
  • Scalability, Reliability, Maintenance: confirmed experience in building scalable and re-usable systems that are used by others; knowledge and experience in automating operations as much as possible and identifying and building for long-term productivity over short-term speed/gains, and execute on those opportunities to improve products or services.
  • Data Domain Knowledge: proven understanding of data sources and data and analytics requirements and typical SLAs associated to data provisioning and consumption at enterprise scale.
  • Standards/Best Practices: understanding of leading insight of industry and technology trends and standard methodologies for data product life cycle; demonstrable knowledge of data engineering best practices.
  • Right approach / tool choice: proven experience of a wide range of several commonly available data engineering and data infrastructure approaches and tools, the latest developments in the field, and ability to mentor others in selecting the right approaches to solve problems.
  • Agile Methodology: good knowledge and understanding of modern development methodologies (Agile using Scrum and/or Kanban).
  • Stakeholder Management: Strong partner management and ability to lead and work with multiple product teams with opposing priorities

