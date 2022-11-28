Job summary

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.



We’re a diverse team of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems that must be solved. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a new point of view, collaborative spirit, and to challenge our thinking in our ambition to achieve net zero!



The Staff Data Engineer will work on a variety of data engineering projects across our customer facing businesses. The individual will combine their technical expertise with strong discernment and data domain knowledge to add new value for bp by defining, building, and supporting BigData & analytics products. They will lead teams and will also continue to be hands-on, for example writing and reviewing code, architecting distributed data systems, and providing concrete, pragmatic insights in technical design reviews. Data Engineering & Data Management is a team at bp and the individual will contribute to building and networking within the team.



Leads, grows and develops a team of data engineers that writes, deploys and maintains software to build, integrate, manage, maintain, and quality-assure data at bp.

Creates positive engagement and drives an inclusive work environment with team and partners through the quality of interactions and collaboration across multiple business entities.

Effectively works with cross-disciplinary collaborators and partners across multiple business entities.

Architects and designs reliable and scalable data infrastructure.

Advocates for and ensures their team adheres to software engineering standard methodologies (e.g. technical design, technical design review, unit testing, monitoring & alerting, checking in code, code review, documentation),

Responsible for deploying secure and well-tested software that meets privacy and compliance requirements.

Responsible for service reliability and following site-reliability engineering standard methodologies: on-call rotations for services they oversee, responsible for defining and maintaining SLAs.

Actively contributes to improve developer velocity.

Actively mentor others.

BS degree in computer science or related field

Experience (typically 2+ years) leading, growing and developing a data engineering team of around 7-30 people

Deep and hands-on experience (typically 5+ years) designing, planning, productionizing, maintaining and documenting reliable and scalable data infrastructure and data products in complex environments

Development experience in one or more object-oriented programming languages (e.g. Python, Go, Java, C++)

Advanced SQL knowledge

Experience designing and implementing large-scale distributed systems

Deep knowledge and hands-on experience in technologies across all data lifecycle stages

Strong collaborator management and ability to lead large organizations through influence

Continuous learning and improvement approach

No prior experience in the energy industry required

Experience in retail and / or supply chain data

Experience in AWS and / or Azure native data platforms

