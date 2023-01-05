Job summary

Grade GResponsible for delivering business analysis and consulting activities for the defined specialism using advanced technical capabilities, building and maintaining effective working relationships with a range of stakeholders, ensuring relevant standards are defined and maintained, and managing process and system improvements to deliver business value. Specialisms: Business Analysis; Data Management and Data Science; Digital Innovation.

We are recruiting a Staff Data Engineer, to lead the technical delivery of strategic best-in-class digital, data & analytics products for bp’s global business.

bp is a diverse and inclusive place to work. We particularly welcome applications from female, black and minority ethnic and neurodiverse candidates as they are under-represented within bp at this level.



What is the day to day like?



As a Staff Data Engineer, you will work as the data engineering manager of a global team of data engineers & software engineers in a Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe).



You will lead work on a variety of data engineering projects across our Fuels Supply & Midstream businesses. You will combine technical expertise with strong business acumen and data domain knowledge to create value for bp by defining, building and supporting big data & analytics products. You will lead teams and will also continue to be hands-on, for example writing and reviewing code, architecting distributed data systems and providing actionable, pragmatic insights in technical design reviews. Data Engineering & Data Management is a discipline at bp and the individual will contribute to building and networking within the discipline.



In this role, you will develop knowledge of best-in-class cloud data and analytics solutions, staying well-informed of industry best-practice and new technologies. You will support the team by leading, coaching, developing and mentoring squad members, creating positive engagement and driving an inclusive work environment.



What we want to see from you!

You will be a data professional with a passion for making a difference and enabling the Energy transition.