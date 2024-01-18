This role is not eligible for relocation

At BP, we are playing to win!

BP has a clear ambition – to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner by reimagining energy. Our goal is to deliver the future of mobility, energy, and services for our customers by innovating with new business models and service platforms. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a new point of view, collaborative spirit, and to challenge our thinking in our ambition to achieve net zero!

Our Customers & Products group is home to our mobility & convenience and marketing businesses where data and analytics play a pivotal role for our Asia Pacific business.

Job description:

We are looking for a Staff Data Engineer to work on a variety of digital products across our Customer and Products businesses. Showcase your technical expertise with strong business acumen and data proven experience to bring value for bp by defining, building, and supporting big data & analytics products. They will lead teams and will also continue to be hands-on, for example writing and reviewing code, architecting distributed data systems and providing actionable, pragmatic insights in technical design reviews.

What we offer:

Your day your way – Hybrid + flexible working + up to 18 weeks of paid parental leave

Competitive salary + annual cash bonuses + 12% Super

Global share match + discounted fuel + global recognition programme

Learning and development + Internal mobility opportunities

In this role you will be:

Working closely with other data engineers, software engineers, data scientists, data managers and business partners.

Identifying problems to be solved in the broader organization as a result of in-depth technical and business understanding

Architecting, designing, implementing, and maintaining reliable and scalable data infrastructure to move, process and serve data

Serving as a tech lead role for one large scale project or multiple medium size projects

Handling project delivery with mature agile leadership skills

Writing, deploying, and maintaining software to build, integrate, manage, maintain, and quality-assure data at bp

Adhering to and advocating software engineering standard processes (e.g. technical design, technical design review, unit testing, monitoring & alerting, checking in code, code review, documentation)

Deploying secure and well-tested software that meets privacy and compliance requirements; develops, maintains and improves CI / CD pipeline

Responsible for service reliability and following site-reliability engineering standard processes: on-call rotations for services they maintain, responsible for defining and maintaining SLAs.

Designing, building, deploying and maintaining infrastructure as code. Containerizes server deployments

Actively mentor others, and lead data engineering learning and development paths

What will you need to be successful:

Experience (typically 8+ years) designing, planning, productionizing, maintaining, and documenting reliable and scalable data infrastructure and data products in complex environments

Experience with big data technologies (e.g. Hadoop, Hive, and Spark) is a plus

Development experience in one or more object-oriented programming languages (e.g. Python, Scala, Java, C#)

Deep knowledge and hands-on experience in a wide range of technologies across all data lifecycle stages, staying on top of the latest developments in the field

Strong customer management and ability to lead large initiatives through technical influence

Continuous learning and improvement approach desired

Desired skills:

Advanced analytics degree or equivalent

BS degree or equivalent experience in computer science

Good to have Master of database and SQL knowledge

Application process:

We encourage candidates of all backgrounds and experience to apply. Please submit your resume and cover letter explaining your interest for the role.

If you’d like to understand more about working at BP and the exciting work we do in Innovation and Engineering, please have a read through Innovation & engineering | What we do | Home (bp.com)

To be eligible to apply, you must be a citizen/permanent resident of either AU or NZ.



