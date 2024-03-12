Staff Data Engineer

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Innovation & Engineering



IT&S Group



Responsibilities

Leads, grows and develops a team of data engineers that writes, deploys and maintains software to build, integrate, manage, maintain, and quality-assure data at bp.

Creates positive engagement and drives an inclusive work environment with team and stakeholders through the quality of interactions and collaboration across multiple business entities.

Set and communicate team priorities that align and support the broader organization’s goals

Effectively works with cross-disciplinary collaborators and stakeholders across multiple business entities.

Set clear expectations with individuals based on their level and role and aligned to the broader organization’s goals. Meet regularly with individuals to discuss performance and development and provide feedback and coaching

Develop the mid-term technical vision and roadmap within the scope of your (often multiple) team(s)

Evolve the roadmap to meet anticipated future requirements and infrastructure needs

Architects and designs reliable and scalable data infrastructure.

Advocates for and ensures their team adheres to software engineering best practices (e.g. technical design, technical design review, unit testing, monitoring & alerting, checking in code, code review, documentation),

Responsible for service reliability and following site-reliability engineering best practices: oncall rotations for services they oversee, responsible for defining and maintaining SLAs.

Qualifications

Essential

BS degree in computer science or related field

Experience (typically 2+ years) leading, growing and developing a data engineering team of around 7-30 people

Deep and hands-on experience (typically 5+ years) designing, planning, productionizing, maintaining and documenting reliable and scalable data infrastructure and data products in complex environments

3+ years of experience in a technical leadership role, supervising projects

Development experience in one or more object-oriented programming languages (e.g. Python, Scala, Java, C#)

Solid database and SQL knowledge

Experience designing and implementing large-scale distributed systems

Deep knowledge and hands-on experience in technologies across all data lifecycle stages

Strong stakeholder management and ability to lead teams through managerial and technical influence

Continuous learning and improvement mentality

Desired

No prior experience in the energy industry required

