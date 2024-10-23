Staff Data Engineer

Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Are you looking for a career in tech that truly helps make the world a better place? Bp is moving through the biggest transition in its 100+ year history with the goal of becoming one of the world’s largest renewable energy providers and achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050!

To make this transition, we are looking for a Lead Data Engineer to deploy our integrated capability and standards in service of our net zero and safety ambitions. We will be collaborating to deliver competitive customer-focused energy solutions. We will be originating, scaling and commercialising innovative ideas and crafting ground-breaking new businesses.

Join us in creating, growing, and delivering innovation at pace, enabling us to thrive while transitioning to a net zero world!

What You Will Do

Leads, grows and manages a team of data engineers that writes, deploys and maintains software to build, integrate, manage, maintain, and quality-assure data at bp.

Build positive engagement and drives an inclusive work environment with team and stakeholders through the quality of interactions and collaborate across multiple business entities.

Set and communicate team priorities that align and support the broader organization’s goals

Optimally work with cross-disciplinary collaborators and stakeholders across multiple business entities.

Set clear expectations with individuals based on their level and role and aligned to the broader organization’s goals.

Meet regularly with individuals to discuss performance and development and provide feedback and mentoring.

Develop the mid-term technical vision and roadmap to meet anticipated future requirements and infrastructure needs Architects and crafts reliable and scalable data infrastructure.

Advocates for and ensures their team adheres to software engineering best practices (e.g. technical design, technical design review, unit testing, monitoring & alerting, checking in code, code review, documentation),

What You Will Need To Be Successful

Experience leading and growing a data engineering team.

Deep and hands-on experience (typically 5+ years) designing, planning, producing, maintaining and detailing reliable and scalable data infrastructure and data products in sophisticated environments

At least 3+ years in a Tech Lead role, leading all aspects of projects

Extensive development experience in one or more object-oriented programming languages (e.g. Python, Scala, Java, C#)

Solid database and SQL experience.

Experience designing and implementing large-scale distributed systems

Deep knowledge and hands-on experience in technologies across all data lifecycle stages. Strong stakeholder management and ability to lead teams through managerial and technical influence.

WHY JOIN US?

Bp offers a vibrant, collaborative work environment that closely follows its values of ‘Who We Are’ that defines what we stand for at bp. Our three key beliefs are to Live our purpose, Play to win and Care for others.

We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect these values.

Competitive salary package including annual bonus program.

Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements (hybrid 60/40 in-office).

Ongoing career opportunities in a global organisation.

Career development and mentoring programs.



Travel Requirement:

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms (Inactive), Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Group Problem Solving

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.