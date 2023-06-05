Site traffic information and cookies

Staff Data Engineer

  • Location United States of America - Texas - Houston, US: Chicago
  • Travel required Negligible travel should be expected with this role
  • Job category IT&amp;S Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ26058415
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

Critical to achieving bp’s digital ambitions is the delivery of our high value data and analytics initiatives, and the enablement of the technologies and platforms that will support those objectives. As a Staff Data Engineer you will be developing and maintaining data infrastructure and writing, deploying and maintaining software to build, integrate, manage, maintain, and quality-assure data at bp. You are passionate about planning and building compelling data products and services, in collaboration with business partners, Data Managers, Data Scientists, Software Engineers and Architects in bp.

Job Description:

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES

  • Leads, grows and develops a team of data engineers that writes, deploys and maintains software to build, integrate, manage, maintain, and quality-assure data at bp.
  • Creates positive engagement and drives an inclusive work environment with team and partners through the quality of interactions and collaboration across multiple business entities.
  • Effectively works with cross-disciplinary collaborators and partners across multiple business entities.
  • Architects and designs reliable and scalable data infrastructure.
  • Advocates for and ensures their team adheres to software engineering standard methodologies (e.g. technical design, technical design review, unit testing, monitoring & alerting, checking in code, code review, documentation),
  • Responsible for deploying secure and well-tested software that meets privacy and compliance requirements.
  • Responsible for service reliability and following site-reliability engineering standard methodologies: on-call rotations for services they oversee, responsible for defining and maintaining SLAs.
  • Actively contributes to improve developer velocity.
  • Actively mentor others.

 
ESSENTIAL EDUCATION

  • BS degree in computer science or related field

 
ESSENTIAL EXPERIENCE AND JOB REQUIREMENTS

  • Demonstrable coding expertise in one or more object-oriented programming languages (e.g. Python, Scala , Java, C++) 
  • Deep and hands-on experience (typically 7+ years) designing, planning, productionizing, maintaining and documenting reliable and scalable data infrastructure and data products in complex environments
  • Experience (typically 2+ years) leading, growing and developing a data engineering team of around 7-30 people
  • Advanced SQL knowledge
  • Experience designing and implementing large-scale distributed systems
  • Deep knowledge and hands-on experience in technologies across all data lifecycle stages
  • Strong collaborator management and ability to lead large organizations through influence
  • Continuous learning and improvement approach
  • No prior experience in the energy industry required

 
DESIRABLE CRITERIA

  • Experience in retail and / or supply chain data
  • Experience in AWS and / or Azure native data platforms

 
WHY JOIN US
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation


Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

