Staff Data Manager

We are looking for a strong Data Manager to lead high-performing cross-disciplinary data teams and deliver strategic data products across various analytics platforms across various cloud solutions.

Responsibilties:

Lead and develop existing data strategies across the organisation.

Provide leading insight of industry and technology trends to shape the data agenda and platform to create a culture of excellence.

Lead the end-to-end scoping and implementation of the data management capability within the organisation and look for opportunities to automated and simplify, new and existing applications.

Develop, and run cross-discipline teams to write, deploy and maintain data products across all business entities.

Work with cross-disciplinary collaborators to understand use cases, data requirements and value cases.

Build and maintain successful working relationships with key collaborators across the organisation. Able to work closely to ensure effective communication of project performance and status, and to lead expectations in accordance with project delivery.

Work with the various the Product Owners within the business to validate data quality and ensure data is utilised effectively across the organisation.

Solid experience in leading projects using a wide range of implementation methodologies including traditional waterfall, Iterative and Agile.

Experience of running impactful Data Engineering teams and motivate and guide members to achieve quality delivery whilst demonstrating Agile delivery methods.

Provide support to the teams providing technical guidance, handling dependencies and risks.

Review and ensure use case, value case, and acceptance criteria are defined in accordance with project standards.

Ensure important metrics are clearly recorded, tracked, and aligned with the digital and data strategy.

Define and implement data standards, ensuring data quality of all data source and business systems.

Work to see opportunities to automate manual data processes wherever possible.

Provide deep data domain knowledge and business context around systems, data sources and products.

Work with business partners to implement data strategy and to coordinate data remediation plans to ensure data sets and data products meet business requirements.

Recommend and advocate data management standard processes within the teams.

Actively sponsor and mentor emerging talent and promote a culture of continuous development.

Provide Data Governance oversight, ensuring that a company’s data management protocols and procedures are in line with both internal and external regulatory standards & guidelines.

Define new, and manage existing, procedures and protocols to ensure the security, confidentiality and protection of data is maintained. Responsible for ensuring security procedures are aligned with organisation’s guidelines and ‘Best Practice’.

Key Skills:

Leading and growing and developing teams (preferably with data relevance)

Solid knowledge of Cloud Solutions such as Microsoft Azure, AWS and GCP

Skilled and experienced user of Power BI alongside all standard MS Office applications, particularly Excel.

Solid knowledge of big data tools like Azure, as well as database systems like SQL.

Strong knowledge of various source systems related to Data Management such as SAP ECC/BW, Salesforce, SnowFlake, Oracle and Azure.

Have the ability to work independently and communicate confidently with a range of diverse, senior stakeholders

Still be hands-on in data management, data governance and process automation in complex, global environments

Have superb communication and collaborator management skills

Be customer-centric and pragmatic, focus on value delivery and swift execution, while maintaining attention to detail.

Have a deep domain understanding of data models, data standards and processes.

Experience in the delivery of data products within cloud platforms.

Experience of leading high profile and complex data management programmes across large organisations.

Knowledge of, and experience in, implementing automated data control and reconciliation procedures to validate data quality and ensure discrepancies and mismatches are highlighted.

Be a strong collaborator with the ability to lead large organizations through influence.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits:

A company culture where we respect our diverse teams and are proud of our achievements

Possibility to join social communities and networks

A healthy work-life balance

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in a modern office environment

Learning and development opportunities to craft your career path

Life & health insurance, medical care package

And many others benefits!

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



