Staff Data Manager

Responsibilities

Manage and develop existing data strategies across the organization.

Provide leading insight of industry and technology trends to craft the data agenda and platform to build a culture of excellence.

Lead the end-to-end scoping and implementation of the data management capability within the organization and look for opportunities to automated and simplify, new and existing applications.

Lead, develop, and manage cross-discipline teams to write, deploy and maintain data products across all business entities.

Work with cross-disciplinary collaborators and stakeholders to understand use cases, data requirements and value cases.

Build and maintain successful working relationships with key stakeholders across the organization. Able to collaborate closely with Stakeholders to ensure effective communication of project performance and status, and to manage expectations in accordance with project delivery.

Work with the various the Product Owners within the business to validate data quality and ensure data is utilized effectively across the organization.

Solid experience in managing projects using a wide range of implementation methodologies including traditional waterfall, Iterative and Agile.

Experience of managing high performing Data Engineering teams, with the ability to motivate and guide members to achieve tight deadlines and quality delivery whilst using Agile delivery methods.

Provide support to the teams providing technical mentorship, handling dependencies and risks.

Review and ensure use case, value case, and acceptance criteria are defined in accordance with project standards and ensure KPIs are clearly recorded, tracked, and aligned with the digital and data strategy.

Define and implement data standards, ensuring data quality of all data source and business systems.

Work to find opportunities to automate manual data processes wherever possible.

Provide deep data domain knowledge and business context around systems, data sources and data products.

Work with business partners to implement data strategy and to coordinate data remediation plans to ensure data sets and data products meet business requirements.

Recommend and advocate data management best practices within the teams and across the organization.

Present meaningful conclusions and results to influence decision making within the organization.

Actively sponsor and mentor emerging talent and promote a culture of continuous development.

Provide Data Governance oversight, ensuring that a company’s data management protocols and procedures are in line with both internal and external regulatory standards & guidelines.

Define new, and manage existing, procedures and protocols to ensure the security, confidentiality and protection of data is maintained. Responsible for ensuring security procedures are aligned with organization’s guidelines and ‘Best Practice.’

Essential Skills and Criteria:

Solid knowledge of Cloud Solutions such as Microsoft Azure, AWS and GCP

Skilled and experienced user of Power BI alongside all standard MS Office applications, particularly Excel.

Solid knowledge of big data tools like Azure, as well as database systems like SQL.

Strong knowledge of various source systems related to Data Management such as SAP ECC/BW/SAC,HANA, SAP Datasphere, S4 Hana Salesforce, SnowFlake, Databricks and Azure.

Experience working with system of records such as SAP, Oracle, Salesforce etc.

Have a deep domain understanding of data models, data standards and processes.

Apply your knowledge of data management and governance across data lifecycle stages.

Hands-on experience in data management, data governance and process automation in complex, global environments.

Able to work independently and communicate confidently with a range of diverse, senior stakeholders.

Have superb communication and stakeholder management skills along with a customer-centric and pragmatic, focus on value delivery and swift execution, while maintaining attention to detail

Experience in the delivery of data products within cloud platforms.

Experience of leading high profile and complex data management programs across large organizations.

Knowledge of, and experience in, implementing automated data control and reconciliation procedures to validate data quality and ensure discrepancies and mismatches are highlighted.

Support continuous learning and improvement.

Experience leading, growing, and developing teams (preferably with data relevance) is a plus.

Be a strong collaborator with the ability to lead large organizations through influence.

