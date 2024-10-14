This role is eligible for relocation within country

Staff Data Manager - (Grade G)

About bp / team

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to tackle some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

And we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention, to bring fresh opinions, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

We believe our portfolio of businesses and investments in growth and transformation will result in a company with the scale, brand, capabilities, talent, and values to succeed as the digital revolution transforms our society, our industry and our planet.

Being a Squad Lead within the Wells & Subsurface Data Operations (DataOps) group, you will manage a team that supports the team, which is part of bp’s Production & Operations business with hubs in London, Pune, and Houston. The DataOps team provides daily operational data management, data engineering and analytics support to this organisation across a broad range of disciplines and petro-technical applications.

You might be a good fit for this role if you:

Are experienced in overseeing a subsurface data management team!

have an extensive background in hands-on subsurface data management across a variety of systems and industry applications

can balance hands-on data management together with squad leadership

Are customer-focused and a good communicator. You continually seek ways to improve user experience and productivity.

Are curious, and keen to apply new technologies, trends & methods to improve existing standards and the capabilities of the Wells & Subsurface community.

Are well organized and self-motivated, you balance proactive and reactive approaches and multiple priorities to complete tasks on time.

Apply judgment and common sense – you use insight and good judgment to inform actions and respond to situations as they arise.

Responsibilities

As part of a cross-disciplinary team, working closely with business partners, other data managers, product managers, data engineers, data analysts and software engineers. You will set data standards, co-design data schemas, ensure quality at the source and write code to (semi-)automate manual data processes wherever possible.

You'll utilise your deep data domain knowledge and business context around data sources and data products.

Work with business partners to coordinate data remediation plans to ensure data sets and data products are fit for purpose at business entity level.

Able to cleanse, transform, reconcile, and standardize data by creating new or modifying existing scripts / automation, to ensure high quality data is available to meet business requirements.

Identify new and impactful opportunities to automate processes and collaborate with data engineers to build new tools and approaches to automate data ingestion, data integration, manipulation and quality control, where needed.

Adhere to and advocate for data management standard methodologies

Have the opportunity to present results to peers and senior management, sharing your findings and influencing decision making.

Create space to mentor and coach others, enabling them to grow.

Qualifications

Essential

Master’s degree or equivalent experience in Geology, Geophysics, Petroleum Engineering or other related subsurface area.

Extensive background in hands-on subsurface data management across a variety of systems and applications including SLB Petrel and SLB Techlog suites.

Experience leading, growing and developing a data team of around 7-30 people

Your experience will be hands on in data management, data governance and process automation in complex, fast-paced environments across all data lifecycle stages.

Deep data domain knowledge and experience in the relevant business area.

Expert SQL knowledge.

Advanced scripting experience in Python, Scala or R.

Experience with big data technologies (e.g. Hadoop, Hive, and Spark) is a plus.

Solid understanding of data security and privacy compliance policies, like GDPR, NIST and CCPA

Customer-centric and pragmatic attitude. Focus on value delivery and swift execution, while maintaining attention to detail.

Phenomenal communication and customer management skills. Ability to lead large organizations through influence.

A continuous learning and improvement attitude.

Desired

Deep understanding of the data generated and consumed by at least three subsurface disciplines (e.g. Geophysics, Petrophysics, Reservoir Engineering)

Excellent people management, interpersonal, analytical, and problem-solving skills.

Familiarity with the OSDU platform and ecosystem

Accept a culture of change and agility, evolving and adapting continuously



Travel Requirement:

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms (Inactive), Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Group Problem Solving

