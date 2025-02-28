This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Technology



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

Who you will work with

As this is a people manager role, you will lead a high-energy, top-performing engineers and product managers, working alongside technology and business leaders to shape the vision and drive the execution of transformative data initiatives that make a real impact.

Let me tell you about the role

As a Staff Data Platform Services Manager, you will play a strategic role in shaping and securing enterprise-wide technology landscapes, ensuring their resilience, performance, and compliance. You will provide deep expertise in security, infrastructure, and operational excellence, driving large-scale transformation and automation initiatives. Your role will encompass platform architecture, system integration, cybersecurity, and operational continuity. You will be collaborating with engineers, architects, and business stakeholders, working to establish robust governance models, technology roadmaps, and innovative security frameworks to safeguard mission-critical enterprise applications.

What you will deliver

Lead enterprise technology architecture, security frameworks, and platform engineering for our core data platform.

Lead all aspects of the end-to-end security of our unified data platform, ensuring compliance with industry standards and regulatory requirements.

Drive enterprise operations excellence, optimising system performance, availability, and scalability.

Provide leadership in enterprise modernization and transformation, ensuring flawless integration with enterprise IT.

Establish governance, security standards, and risk management strategies aligned with global security policies.

Design and implement automated security monitoring, vulnerability assessments, and identity management solutions for enterprise environments.

Drive CI/CD, DevOps, and Infrastructure-as-Code adoption for enterprise deployments.

Ensure disaster recovery, high availability, and resilience planning for enterprise platforms.

Engage with technology teams, and external vendors to ensure enterprise solutions align with enterprise goals.

Mentor and lead enterprise engineering and operations teams, fostering a culture of excellence, innovation, and continuous improvement.

Provide technical recommendations on enterprise investments, cybersecurity threats, and operational risks.

Lead a team of engineers and accelerate their growth by providing thoughtful feedback, technical mentorship.

Partner with senior engineers to build a long-term tech roadmap to reduce operational burden, ensure scalability, reduce risk, and push the team towards step-changes in operational sustainability.

Collaborate across teams to prioritize, build and align strategies that improve bp’s ability to scale.

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

Technical skills we need from you

Bachelor’s degree in technology, Engineering, or a related technical discipline.

8+ years of experience in enterprise technology, security, and operations in large-scale global environments.

Experience implementing CI/CD pipelines, DevOps methodologies, and Infrastructure-as-Code (AWS Cloud Development Kit, Azure Bicep, etc.).

Deep knowledge of ITIL, Agile, and enterprise IT governance frameworks.

Essential skills

Proven technical expertise in Microsoft Azure, AWS, Databricks, and Palantir.

Strong understanding of data ingestion, pipelines, governance, security, and visualization.

Experience designing, deploying, and optimizing multi-cloud data platforms that support large-scale, cloud-native workloads balancing cost efficiency with performance and resilience.

Hands-on performance tuning, data indexing, and distributed query optimization.

Experience with real-time, and batch data streaming architectures.

Skills that set you apart

Proven success navigating global, highly regulated environments, ensuring compliance, security, and enterprise-wide risk management.

AI/ML-driven data engineering expertise, applying intelligent automation to optimize workflows.

About bp

bp is a global energy business with a purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet. We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030, helping the world reach net zero and improving people’s lives. We are committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment where everyone can thrive. Join bp and become part of the team building our future!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

WHY JOIN US?

bp offers a vibrant, collaborative work culture in a company that closely follows its values of ‘Who We Are’ that defines what we stand for at bp. Our three key beliefs are to Live our purpose, Play to win and Care for others. We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect these values.

Competitive salary package including annual bonus program

Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements (hybrid 60/40 in-office)

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity, and culture

Ongoing career opportunities in a global organisation

Career development and mentoring programs



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



