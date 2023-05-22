Staff Data Scientist

This role is not eligible for relocation

Responsible for delivering business analysis and consulting activities for the defined specialism using advanced technical capabilities, building and maintaining effective working relationships with a range of stakeholders, ensuring relevant standards are defined and maintained, and managing process and system improvements to deliver business value. Specialisms: Business Analysis; Data Management and Data Science; Digital Innovation.

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Responsible for delivering business analysis and consulting activities for the defined specialism using advanced technical capabilities, building and maintaining effective working relationships with a range of stakeholders, ensuring relevant standards are defined and maintained, and managing process and system improvements to deliver business value. Specialisms: Business Analysis; Data Management and Data Science; Digital Innovation.



Job Description:

Responsibilities

Part of a cross-disciplinary team, working closely with other data scientists, data engineers software engineers, data managers and business partners.

Build scalable, re-usable, impactful data science products, usually containing statistical or machine learning algorithms, in collaboration with data engineers and software engineers.

Carry out data analyses to yield practical business insights.

Adhere to and advocate for data science standard methodologies (e.g. technical design, technical design review, unit testing, monitoring & alerting, checking in code, code review, documentation).

Present results to peers and senior management.

Actively contribute to improve developer velocity.

Mentor others.

Qualifications

Essential

MSc or PhD degree in a quantitative field.

Hands-on experience (typically 8+ years) designing, planning, prototyping, productionizing, maintaining and documenting reliable and scalable data science products in complex environments.

Deep applied knowledge of data science tools and approaches across all data lifecycle stages.

Thorough understanding of underlying mathematical foundations of statistics and machine learning.

Development experience in one or more object-oriented programming languages (e.g. Python, Go, Java, C++)

Advanced SQL knowledge.

Experience with big data technologies (e.g. Hadoop, Hive, and Spark).

Knowledge of experimental design and analysis.

Customer-centric and pragmatic mindset. Focus on value delivery and swift execution, while maintaining attention to detail.

Strong stakeholder management and ability to lead large organizations through influence.

Continuous learning and improvement mindset.

Desired

No prior experience in the energy industry required.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits:

A company culture where we respect our diverse teams and are proud of our achievements

Possibility to join social communities and networks

A healthy work-life balance

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in a modern office environment

Learning and development opportunities to craft your career path

Life & health insurance, medical care package

And many others benefits!

Legal Disclaimer:

Working Location:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process. Please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.