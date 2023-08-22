Staff Data Scientist

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

Responsibilities

This is a People Manager role, where the incumbent will lead a team of up to 20 people.

Qualifications

Leads, grows and develops a team of data scientists that derives actionable business insights from data and designs, plans, prototypes, productionizes, deploys, maintains and documents reliable and scalable data science solutions in complex environments that yield large business and customer impact.

Creates positive engagement and drives an inclusive work environment with team and stakeholders through the quality of interactions and collaboration.

Works with cross-disciplinary collaborators and stakeholders across multiple business entities.

Advocates for and ensures their team adheres to data science best practices (e.g. technical design, technical design review, unit testing, monitoring & alerting, checking in code, code review, documentation),

Responsible for deploying secure and well-tested software that meets privacy and compliance requirements.

Actively contributes to improve developer velocity.

Actively mentors others.

Essential

Essential

BS degree or higher in a quantitative field.

Experience in leading, growing and developing a data science team

Deep and hands-on experience in designing, planning, prototyping, productionizing, deploying, maintaining and documenting reliable and scalable data science solutions in complex environments that have yielded large business and customer impact

Deep and hands-on experience in deriving actionable insights from data and quantifying business impact, e.g. via product experiments.

Familiarity with data infrastructure and data management technologies.

Development experience in one or more object-oriented programming languages (e.g. Python, Go, Java, C++); advanced SQL knowledge.

Strong stakeholder management and ability to lead large organizations through influence.

Experience growing and developing a data science team consistent of domain professionals.

Continuous learning and improvement mindset.

Desired

No prior experience in the energy industry required.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits:

A company culture where we respect our diverse teams and are proud of our achievements

Possibility to join social communities and networks

A healthy work-life balance

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in a modern office environment

Learning and development opportunities to craft your career path

Life & health insurance, medical care package

And many others benefits!

Legal Disclaimer:

Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Business Acumen, Commercial acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Problem Solving



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.