Staff Data Scientist

Innovation & Engineering



IT&S Group



Responsible for delivering business analysis and consulting activities for the defined specialism using advanced technical capabilities, building and maintaining effective working relationships with a range of stakeholders, ensuring relevant standards are defined and maintained, and managing process and system improvements to deliver business value. Specialisms: Business Analysis; Data Management and Data Science; Digital Innovation.



Part of a cross-disciplinary team, working closely with other data scientists, data engineers, software engineers, data managers and business partners.

Build scalable, re-usable, impactful data science products, usually containing statistical or machine learning algorithms, in collaboration with data engineers and software engineers.

Carry out data analysis to yield actionable business insights.

Adhere to and advocate for data science best practices (e.g. technical design, technical design review, unit testing, monitoring & alerting, checking in code, code review, documentation).

Present results to peers and senior management

Actively contribute to improve developer velocity

Mentor junior members of team and contribute to community of practice

MSc or PhD degree in a quantitative field.

Hands-on experience (typically 8+ years) designing, planning, prototyping, productionizing, maintaining, and documenting reliable and scalable data science /ML Ops in complex environments

Deep applied knowledge of data science tools and approaches across all data lifecycle stage

Thorough understanding of underlying mathematical foundations of statistics and machine learning.

Advanced SQL knowledge.

Experience with big data technologies (e.g. Hadoop, Hive, and Spark)

Experience with at least one of the following: Chatbots, Goal-Directed Dialogue Models, Retrieval, Prompting and Finetuning techniques, NER, Model Inference Optimization

Advanced NLP knowledge, including knowing about the latest ideas and reading research papers and assessment

Experience with transformer-based models: GPT-2, BERT, T5, GPT-3, ChatGPT, GPT-4

Experience with DS stack: python, transformers, PyTorch, numpy, docker, git.

Writing production-ready code (tests, optimizations, etc.)

Strong communication skills, ability to collaborate with teammates and external partners

AWS Sagemaker familiarity

Generative AI applications and use of NLP/LLM approved models

Awareness of Data Privacy & Security

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic background, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.