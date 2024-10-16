Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Technology Team and advance your career as a



Staff Data Scientist

Technology is at the centre of BP’s Group Strategy. We use our data and technology expertise, to improve efficiency, increase effectiveness and harness the transformational potential of digital technologies and new business models.

In this role You will:

Design, build, and own sophisticated AI pipelines aimed at automating and enhancing business processes. Focus on integrating state-of-the-art algorithms, including Generative AI (GenAI) and Large Language Models (LLMs), to create scalable and impactful solutions that support bp's strategic goals.

Productionize AI models by collaborating with cross-functional teams, ensuring that models transition seamlessly from research and development into robust, high-performance production environments. Ensure models are deployed with appropriate monitoring, optimization, and maintenance to meet business requirements.

Develop and implement high-performing AI architectures, ensuring that they are scalable, secure, and cost-efficient. Adapt architectural decisions to the specific requirements of bp's infrastructure, leveraging cloud platforms like AWS for optimal deployment.

Collaborate with data engineers, software developers, and business partners to deliver integrated solutions that transform complex data into actionable insights. This includes refining processes, managing data pipelines, and ensuring that business goals are met efficiently.

Drive continuous improvement by ensuring best practices in AI model design, development, and monitoring are followed. Champion efforts to enhance code quality, conduct code reviews, and promote testing protocols that ensure the reliability and efficiency of deployed models.

Lead end-to-end AI engagements, from data collection and processing through to model deployment and performance monitoring. Focus on creating business value through automation, predictive analytics, and optimization, ensuring alignment with bp's business objectives.

What You will need to be successful:

MSc or PhD in a quantitative field such as Data Science, Statistics, Computer Science, or a related field.

7+ years of experience in creating, deploying, and maintaining scalable data science and AI solutions

Hands-on experience in productionizing AI models, ensuring that they are scalable, secure, and optimized for deployment in cloud environments such as AWS or Azure.

Commitment to excellence and continuous improvement, demonstrated through a track record of refining and optimizing data science and AI systems. The candidate should be able to show leadership in improving development processes, tools, and workflows that drive developer velocity and productivity.

Experience collaborating with multi-functional teams, including data engineers, software developers, and business collaborators, to deliver AI solutions that drive tangible business value.

Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to analyze complex datasets to uncover actionable insights that directly impact business decisions.

Experience with MLOps processes, including version control, deployment pipelines, model monitoring, and performance optimization. Familiarity with MLOps tools and frameworks, such as MLflow, Kubeflow, or similar platforms, is highly valued.

LLM (Large Language Model) application development: Prior experience in designing, developing, and deploying applications using Large Language Models. The ability to fine-tune, deploy, and integrate LLMs to solve complex business problems is an advantage.

Experience with cloud-based AI/ML platforms: Proficiency in using cloud platforms (AWS, GCP, Azure) for deploying and scaling AI models. Knowledge of cloud-based tools such as AWS SageMaker, or Azure Machine Learning is a plus.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



No travel is expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms (Inactive), Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Group Problem Solving

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.