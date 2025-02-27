Staff Delivery Manager

Entity:Technology
IT&S Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
Job Description:
Head of KL Business Technology Centre (BTC) and the local and global BTC transition teams in leading the ramp up and operation of the KL.
The Delivery Manager plays a critical role translating strategy into actionable steps and driving successful delivery of products, platforms, and services. This hands-on role is focused on day-to-day decision-making and ensuring the right products, platforms and services are being built and delivered efficiently. This role makes key decisions on feature development, balances stakeholder priorities, and ensures that deliverables are built to meet quality, budget, and timeline requirements. They work closely with cross-functional teams to ensure alignment with business goals and customer needs, enabling the seamless delivery of impactful solutions.
At this level, the Delivery Manager leads multiple, interdependent projects or programs, driving the execution of strategic objectives and managing cross-functional delivery teams. They exhibit strong leadership by mentoring junior team members and influencing stakeholders across the organization. They ensure alignment between business goals and delivery outcomes, implement best practices for resource allocation and financial management, and resolve complex dependencies across teams. They are skilled at optimizing processes and fostering high-performing, collaborative teams to deliver impactful results.
bp is a global energy business with a purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet. We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030, helping the world reach net zero and improving people’s lives. We are committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment where everyone can thrive. Join bp and become part of the team building our future!
Travel Requirement
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
Relocation Assistance:
This role is not eligible for relocation
Remote Type:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Skills:
Agility core practices, Analytics, Business Analysis, Coaching, Communication, Configuration management and release, Digital Project Management, Documentation and knowledge sharing, Facilitation, Information Security, Mentoring, Metrics definition and instrumentation, Risk Management, Service operations and resiliency, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Relationship Management, System Design
