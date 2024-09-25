Job Family Group:IT&S Group
The Quantitative Development team straddles BP’s Technology and Trading divisions. We provide analytics solutions and support to traders, structurers, data scientists and quantitative analysts. This entails supporting multiple programming languages, on highly-available infrastructure, using the leading, industry-standard frameworks and resources from vendors such as AWS, Microsoft, Google, in addition to in-house products.
As a Staff DevOps Engineer, you are part of a cross-disciplinary team, interacting with quantitative analysts and developers and BP’s Enterprise Technology teams. This role will entail a high degree of autonomy to make decisions concerning which vendor products to use and how best to implement solutions in the CI/CD and cloud infrastructure spaces. Duties include:
No travel is expected with this role
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms (Inactive), Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Group Problem Solving
