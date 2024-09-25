Job summary

The Quantitative Development team straddles BP’s Technology and Trading divisions. We provide analytics solutions and support to traders, structurers, data scientists and quantitative analysts. This entails supporting multiple programming languages, on highly-available infrastructure, using the leading, industry-standard frameworks and resources from vendors such as AWS, Microsoft, Google, in addition to in-house products.

Work as part of a multi-disciplinary team, spanning quants, software and platform engineers

Work with vendors and partners to identify the optimal solutions to augment BP’s trading technology platform

Ensure operational integrity of what you build, assuring operational compliance with architectural and security standards

Define and document standard run books and operating procedures. Create and maintain system information and architecture diagrams

Communicate policy and implementation decisions and details to all stakeholders

As a Staff DevOps Engineer, you are part of a cross-disciplinary team, interacting with quantitative analysts and developers and BP’s Enterprise Technology teams. This role will entail a high degree of autonomy to make decisions concerning which vendor products to use and how best to implement solutions in the CI/CD and cloud infrastructure spaces. Duties include:

Designing and maintaining infrastructure-as-code deployments for internal and vendor cloud computing

Implementation and support for high availability of critical components, including:

Databases

Compute environments

Development and maintenance of CI/CD infrastructure in a multi-language environment, spanning: C++ , C#, Python

Ownership of relationships between quant and developer teams

A bachelor’s degree or higher in computer science or a numerate subject from a major university

6+ years of work experience in comparable roles

Significant expertise in Azure DevOps

Fluency in SQL and experience with major RDBMS, such as Postgres and SQL Server

Experience in vendor cloud solutions, principally AWS EC2, EKS and Fargate

Expertise in CI/CD infrastructure, such as Jenkins

Familiarity with network and security engineering, such as Virtual Private Networks

Experience of infrastructure-as-code solutions, e.g. Ansible

Scripting ability on Linux

Strong communication ability in English

Ability to work independently when required, but also collaboratively with the broader team

A sense of ownership of the solutions you create

Strong communication, with the ability to tailor your style to all levels of seniority and varying degrees of technical background of your audience

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.