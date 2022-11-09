Staff Enterprise Service Engineer

Job summary

Are you looking for your next role within digital? Here at bp, we are recruiting for our next Staff Service Engineer to work within our Innovation & Engineering team!

bp’s Innovation & Engineering (I&E) organization is the central organization for all platform and software development! We build all the technology platform products that powers bp’s businesses, from upstream energy production to downstream delivery of energy to our customers. We have a variety of teams depending on your areas of interest, including infrastructure and backend services through to customer-facing web and native applications. Staff Service Engineer Role is within our SAP Platforms portfolio, supporting and maintaining strategic relationships and contracts across the SAP platform portfolio including with SAP and key system integrators. You will support the Principal Service Engineer and work with key stakeholders to identify how to evolve how those partners provide services and capability to bp, driving relevant initiatives and negotiations.

Key Accountabilities:

The safety of our people and our customers is our highest priority. The role will advocate and lead in this and promote a culture of security and safety in everything that we do.

Lead the development, testing, operations, and ongoing improvements to digital products and services

Ensure on operational integrity, assuring operational compliance with architectural and security standards, as well as compliance and policy controls refined by Strategy, Digital Security or other relevant Regulatory, Legal and Compliance functions.

Collaborate extensively with wider Digital technology teams to resolve complex incidents, requests, and problems, and will act as technical advisors on major digital projects

Assure the safe application and adoption of new and updated technologies into the environment, working with customers to ensure requirements are met and respond to escalation where needed

Build awareness of internal and external technology developments, managing the delivery of process and system improvements, identifying, and implementing continuous value improvement plans for service engineering and ensuring best practice is shared across the team.

Essential Education:

Bachelor or master’s degree or equivalent (subject agnostic based on work experience)

Your Experience & Role Requirements: