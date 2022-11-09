Site traffic information and cookies

Staff Enterprise Service Engineer

  • Location Malaysia - Central - Kuala Lumpur, United Kingdom - South East - Sunbury
  • Travel required No
  • Job category IT&amp;S Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 141964BR
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

Are you looking for your next role within digital? Here at bp, we are recruiting for our next Staff Service Engineer to work within our Innovation & Engineering team!

bp’s Innovation & Engineering (I&E) organization is the central organization for all platform and software development! We build all the technology platform products that powers bp’s businesses, from upstream energy production to downstream delivery of energy to our customers. We have a variety of teams depending on your areas of interest, including infrastructure and backend services through to customer-facing web and native applications. Staff Service Engineer Role is within our SAP Platforms portfolio, supporting and maintaining strategic relationships and contracts across the SAP platform portfolio including with SAP and key system integrators. You will support the Principal Service Engineer and work with key stakeholders to identify how to evolve how those partners provide services and capability to bp, driving relevant initiatives and negotiations.

Key Accountabilities:

  • The safety of our people and our customers is our highest priority. The role will advocate and lead in this and promote a culture of security and safety in everything that we do.
  • Lead the development, testing, operations, and ongoing improvements to digital products and services
  • Ensure on operational integrity, assuring operational compliance with architectural and security standards, as well as compliance and policy controls refined by Strategy, Digital Security or other relevant Regulatory, Legal and Compliance functions.
  • Collaborate extensively with wider Digital technology teams to resolve complex incidents, requests, and problems, and will act as technical advisors on major digital projects
  • Assure the safe application and adoption of new and updated technologies into the environment, working with customers to ensure requirements are met and respond to escalation where needed
  • Build awareness of internal and external technology developments, managing the delivery of process and system improvements, identifying, and implementing continuous value improvement plans for service engineering and ensuring best practice is shared across the team.

Essential Education:

Bachelor or master’s degree or equivalent (subject agnostic based on work experience)

Your Experience & Role Requirements:

  • Vast experience in scaled Service Delivery Roles with experience managing software vendors or outsources service providers alongside internal teams
  • Demonstrable Knowledge in the application of modern Service Delivery methods - Site Reliability Engineering to traditional ITIL, and understanding of Product Based delivery
  • Strong Communications skills and a high ‘EQ’ with the ability to operate across complex business environments and partners up to senior executive level
  • Manage and support SAP software and services contracts, including ensuring compliance with contract terms and providing assurance on software audit activities and being a focal point for new demand across bp. You will work with key stakeholders to ensure that these agreements continue to provide value to bp, eliminating software ‘shelf-ware’ and relevant initiatives to reframe contractual agreements in line with the bp S/4 transformation journey.
  • Continually improve the productivity of SAP platforms with a Service design focus championing the adoption of modern and efficient ways of working and tooling to make bp’s SAP platform delivery best in class reliability.
  • Refine bp’s SAP software development methodologies to enable accelerated delivery of change whilst demonstrating absolute compliance to digital security and audit compliance requirements by design.
  • Represent the SAP applications portfolio in relevant compliance and audit executive governance and take ownership of relevant initiatives and product features.
  • Support management of budgets and financials within the SAP Platform Services
  • Build DevOps/SRE (As applicable) maturity and increase security, reliably and velocity of delivery.
  • Mentors other team members. Provide the conduit and linkages across the organization fostering the right conversations between the business, service owners and platforms teams. responding to technical support calls from end users of computers and software applications
  • Maintaining inventories of hardware and software

