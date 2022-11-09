Staff Enterprise Service Engineer

Are you looking for your next role within digital? Here at bp, we are recruiting for our next Staff Service Engineer to work within our Innovation & Engineering team!
bp’s Innovation & Engineering (I&E) organization is the central organization for all platform and software development! We build all the technology platform products that powers bp’s businesses, from upstream energy production to downstream delivery of energy to our customers. We have a variety of teams depending on your areas of interest, including infrastructure and backend services through to customer-facing web and native applications. Staff Service Engineer Role is within our SAP Platforms portfolio, supporting and maintaining strategic relationships and contracts across the SAP platform portfolio including with SAP and key system integrators. You will support the Principal Service Engineer and work with key stakeholders to identify how to evolve how those partners provide services and capability to bp, driving relevant initiatives and negotiations.
Bachelor or master’s degree or equivalent (subject agnostic based on work experience)