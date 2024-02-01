Staff Enterprise Tech Engineer - Network

This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Innovation & Engineering



IT&S Group



At BP, we are playing to win!

Join us in creating, growing, and delivering innovation at pace, enabling us to thrive while transitioning to a net zero world. All without compromising our operational risk management. Working with us, you can do this by deploying our integrated capability and standards in service of our net zero and safety ambition.

Job description:

As a Staff Enterprise Technology Engineer, you are a digital expert bringing deep specialist expertise to bp and will work on the strategic technology platforms we exploit from the market or come with deep skills in the implementation and integration of market solutions into our overall technology landscape. Showcase your expertise in digital technical knowledge and software delivery principles. Will be leading teams using lifecycle methods, with Agile delivery and the DevOps approach at the core.

What we offer:

Your day your way – Hybrid + flexible working + up to 18 weeks of paid parental leave

Competitive salary + annual cash bonuses + 12% Super

Global share match + discounted fuel + global recognition programme

Learning and development + Internal mobility opportunities

In this role you will be:

Work as part of evolving multi-disciplinary teams which may include Software Engineers, Enterprise Technology Engineers, Designers, Architects, SecOps, and Product owners to deliver value through the application of specialist skills

Ensure operational integrity of what you build, assuring operational compliance with architectural and security standards, as well as compliance and policy controls refined by Strategy

Conduct security audits, assessments, and penetration testing to ensure compliance with regulatory requirements and industry standards

Lead the troubleshooting and resolution of complex network issues and incidents. Conduct in-depth analysis, root cause identification, and implement corrective actions. Coordinate with multi-functional teams and external vendors for timely incident resolution

Supervise and analyze network performance, capacity, and utilization. Identify performance bottlenecks, congestion, and latency issues

Design and implement network automation and orchestration solutions using tools like Ansible, Python, or SDN technologies, streamline network provisioning, configuration management, and repetitive tasks to improve efficiency and reduce manual errors

Lead network-related projects, including network upgrades, migrations, and technology refresh. Define project scope, objectives, and deliverables

Develop project plans, prioritise, manage timelines, and ensure successful project execution within budget and timeline constraints

Evaluate network equipment vendors, help negotiate contracts, and handle vendor relationships

Collaborate with procurement teams to ensure timely and cost-effective procurement of network hardware, software, and services

Work with service providers and vendor performance to meet operational integrity needs and act as an escalation point and to provide market solutions that optimizes usage and value be which can be delivered from the appropriate technology platform

Build, handle and operate a financial plan including operational and capital budgeting, forecasting, optimizing and tracking of financial spend

What will you need to be successful:

Good experience in a senior networking role in large, global enterprise

Demonstrable Knowledge in modern Service Delivery methods - Site Reliability Engineering to traditional ITIL, and deep understanding of Product Based delivery

Strong Communications skills and a high ‘EQ’ with the ability to operate across complex business environments and customers up to senior executive level

Expert-level knowledge of network protocols, including TCP/IP, routing protocols (OSPF, BGP), switching protocols (VLAN, STP), and network security protocols (IPsec, SSL/TLS)

Good experience with network design and architecture, including complex enterprise networks, data centers, and cloud environments

Extensive hands-on experience with network devices and technologies from leading vendors

In-depth knowledge of network security principles and standard processes, including firewall management, VPNs, IDS/IPS, and network access control

Expert-level knowledge and experience in network troubleshooting tools and techniques and understanding of network monitoring and analytics tools, such as LogicMonitor, Viavi, and others

Excellent leadership and interpersonal skills

Desired skills:

Relevant network certifications (e.g., CCIE, JNCIE) are preferred

Relevant service management certification (e.g. ITIL) are preferred

Bachelor or master’s degree or equivalent experience in computer science, engineering, information systems or a numerate degree

Application process:

We encourage candidates of all backgrounds and experience to apply. Please submit your resume and cover letter explaining your interest for the role.

If you’d like to understand more about working at BP and the exciting work we do in Innovation and Engineering, please have a read through Innovation & engineering | What we do | Home (bp.com)

To be eligible to apply, you must be a citizen/permanent resident of either AU or NZ.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Business Acumen, Commercial acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Problem Solving



