Staff Enterprise Tech Engineer

Innovation & Engineering



IT&S Group



At bp, we are playing to win with purpose and care.



We're hiring a full-time Staff Enterprise Technology Engineer to lead all aspects of everything tech-related in our product and service lifecycle. You'll work with internal and external partners, ensuring outstanding performance and compliance with IT goals and standards. This role blends technical know-how with IT operations to boost delivery efficiency and improve tech support.



Join us, collaborate with diverse teams, and be a key player in maintaining system stability, security, and performance. Embrace continuous improvement, innovation, and help us grow!



This Digital Enterprise team focusses on mobility and convenience (M&C) to improve customer experience and provide technical solutions, enabling colleagues and convenience partnerships to build business value for BP in current and new markets. The Convenience Value Chain mission strives to deliver efficient technical capability within the convenience trading and supply chain organization, ensuring timely availability of the right products in the right place to delight BP's customers.



Lead day-to-day delivery activities, managing change, release, and major incidents, and leading all aspects of resilience planning and testing.

Provide technical direction and support for back-office systems, integrations, and key interfaces.

Improve service maturity, ensuring increased security, reliability, and delivery velocity. Align technology and business strategies for continuous value delivery to customers.

Advocate for safety and security, encouraging a culture of security in all activities.

Act as a technical advisor on major digital projects, ensuring alignment between country business and I&E initiatives.

Collaborate in multidisciplinary teams, engage with employees for feedback, and stay informed on technology developments.



Bachelor's degree or higher in Computer Science, MIS/IT, or a related STEM field, or possess equivalent work experience.

ITIL Qualification is beneficial but not required.

Minimum of 7 years’ experience in enterprise technology role(s), experience in the management and optimization of IT services throughout their entire lifecycle working with multi-functional teams to design, implement, and improve IT service offerings, aligning them with business goals and industry best practices.

Demonstrate experience in implementing and leading supply chain system solutions, particularly in a retail context.

Exhibit scaled service delivery experience, handling software vendors or outsourced service providers in conjunction with internal teams and colleagues.

Lead dispersed hybrid teams with a mix of local and offshore members.

Showcase knowledge and application of modern service delivery methods, including Site Reliability Engineering and traditional ITIL, with an understanding of product-led delivery.

Possess strong communication and a high emotional quotient (EQ) to operate optimally across sophisticated business environments and engage with stakeholders up to the senior executive level.



Generous salary package including annual bonus program, 12% super, Global Share match & fuel discounts.

Flexible working arrangements

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity, and culture

Up to 18 weeks paid parental leave

Ongoing career opportunities in a global organization

Collaborative team with a safety-first mindset





Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



