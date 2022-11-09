Job summary

Are you looking for your next role as a Staff Enterprise Technology Engineer? Here at bp, we have a great opportunity within SAP platform portfolio!

Within this role, you will be responsible for leading the technical activities surrounding the lifecycle management of the Solution Manager environment and deployment standards in line with BP’s wider enterprise guidelines, providing support to projects and production support staff and working as OneTeam within the Service Line and with the other teams.

Key Accountabilities:

The safety of our people and our customers is our highest priority. The role will advocate and lead in this and promote a culture of security and safety in everything that we do.

Work as part of evolving multi disciplinary teams which may include Software Engineers, Enterprise Technology Engineers, Designers, SecOps, and Product owners to deliver value through the application of specialist skills

Work with vendors and partners providing market solutions to optimize the usage and value which can be delivered from the appropriate technology platform

Ensure operational integrity of what you build, assuring operational compliance with architectural and security standards, as well as compliance and policy controls refined by Strategy.

Mentor others and become a conduit to connect the broader organization.

Define and document standard run books and operating procedures. Create and maintain system information and architecture diagrams.

You will provide input to iterate and improve technical standards for platform engineering based on Agile delivery solutions. You will work with the team to increase value from current applications and emerging technologies, showing technical thought leadership in your area across a wide range of technologies.

Essential Education:

Bachelor or master’s degree in computer science, engineering, information systems or a numerate degree

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Vast hands-on experience as a SAP Basis Engineer deploying and configurating Solution Manager systems in a large SAP Landscape and with extensive experience with CharM, Focused Run and Focused Insight.

Demonstrable knowledge in the application of modern Service Delivery methods - Site Reliability Engineering to traditional ITIL, and understanding of Product Based delivery

Ability to identify, manage and report risks.

Experience in Agile Delivery Methodology and strong exposure to some of bp’s selection on DevOps Tools such as Jenkins, ADO, etc.

Broad experience contributing and collaborating to assist design, architecture, security

Capable of communicating effectively at all levels of the organization.

Experience of stakeholder management and ability to influence.

Experience in complex global ERP environments.

Experience of working with geographically dispersed teams including both internal and third-party staff in an agile delivery environment.

Desirable criteria