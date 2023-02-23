Job summary

Are you looking for your next role as a Staff Enterprise Technology Engineer?

As a member of the SAP Technical Platforms team in the Staff Enterprise Technology Engineer role, you will work as a contributor and decision maker within the team to design and deliver automations, set new SAP Standard Operating Environment standards, implement new tools on and modernize the SAP technical platform! In this regard, you should be able to demonstrate deep expertise in one or more areas of SAP Basis, through all the relevant layers (Cloud Infrastructure, OS, DB, Basis and Automation/IaC).

In addition to delivery, you will share your own knowledge and learn from others across the team to develop your skills further. You will learn BP’s Standard Operating Environment (SOE) for SAP Technical Platforms, and will be responsible for following our SAP standards and processes, as well as helping to develop and enforce them when working with other teams.

You will also be making design decisions at formal SAP Platform Design Authority forums, ensuring the SAP Technical Platform develops and continuously improves in line with our core architectural principles.

You can expect to interact with other teams and partners within BP outside of our team, and will need to communicate effectively and professionally with them toward common goals. In addition, you will use your experience to keep an eye out for, and make suggestions on opportunities for improvement in our standards and day to day activities.

Key Accountabilities:

The safety of our people and our customers is our highest priority. The role will advocate and lead in this and promote a culture of security and safety in everything that we do.

Work as part of evolving multi disciplinary teams which may include Software Engineers, Enterprise Technology Engineers, Designers, SecOps, and Product owners to deliver value through the application of specialist skills

Work with vendors and partners providing market solutions to optimize the usage and value which can be delivered from the appropriate technology platform

Ensure operational integrity of what you build, assuring operational compliance with architectural and security standards, as well as compliance and policy controls refined by Strategy.

Demonstrate technical thought leadership across the technologies in your specialism

Mentor others and become a conduit to connect the broader organization.

Define and document standard run books and operating procedures. Create and maintain system information and architecture diagrams.

Essential Education:

Bachelor or master’s degree in computer science, engineering, information systems or a numerate degree

Certification/Training in one, some or all of the following :

AWS Solution Architect, Sysops Administrator or SAP on AWS

Coding language such as AWS CFT, Ansible YAML, Python, Django, Shell Programming, ABAP etc.

SAP Certified Technology Consultant – SAP S/4HANA System Administration, SAP Certified Technology Associate - OS/DB Migration for SAP NetWeaver

Required Experience:

Deep technical expertise in SAP Basis and architecture on UNIX/Linux, as well as broad knowledge of other SAP related areas and automation. Proven experience specialising in this area.

Coding experience in one of the automation related languages (e.g. YAML – e.g. Ansible, AWS CFT, BASH Scripting, Python etc.)

Ability and experience in working with infrastructure specific cloud technologies. Able to demonstrate 4+ years’ experience specialising in this area. (AWS experience preferred)

Demonstrable Knowledge in the application of modern Service Delivery methods - Site Reliability Engineering to traditional ITIL, and understanding of Product Based delivery

Strong Communications skills and a high ‘EQ’ with the ability to operate across complex business environments and stakeholders up to senior executive level

Desireable Experience: