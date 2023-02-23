Staff Enterprise Technology Engineer

Job summary

Enterprise Technology Engineers



Pricing services underpin the T&S valuations process(es) through ingestion of external/internal market pricing data for the purpose of valuing trades and to enable financial reporting.

The successful candidate will possess the ability to work both autonomously and collaboratively within a fast-paced, distributed, agile environment.



KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES

• Manage and maintain relationships with key stakeholders including product owners, vendors, Trading Data Office and the product manager for Credit Risk & Pricing.

• Ensure “silent running” BAU service delivery for systems which support the trading activity through team monitoring and continual improvement.

• Acting in accordance with professional engineering practices, digital & cyber security best practice, Internet standard protocols, coding standards and reviews, source control management, build processes, automation, testing and operations.

• Contributing to and sharing best practices in database analysis, design management, and data integrity to ensure optimized system performance.

• Monitor emerging technologies, identify those with potential and bring relevant new ideas to the team. e.g. cloud and software development. Adhere to agile methodology and operates and builds DevOps maturity.

• Alignment to the development standards, methods and practices established on the team globally including the human experience design elements.



ESSENTIAL EDUCATION:

• Formal qualifications constituting university degrees, examination certificates that confirm a level of educational attainment or licenses.

• Membership of a technical or professional body t

• Bachelor or master’s degree in computer science, engineering, information systems or a numerate degree or equivalent



ESSENTIAL EXPERIENCE

• 8+ years’ experience in IT industry with broad experience designing, planning, implementing, maintaining, and documenting solutions.

• Experience running systems in the AWS cloud and innovative technologies.

• Delivery experience using Agile/Scrum and associated tools.

• Experience working with geographically remote business partners and teams.

• Strong communication skills and ability to talk at different levels across the organization.

• Ability to engage and influence and able to decompose technical considerations that everyone can understand is key.

• Stakeholder management and ability to lead organizations through influence.

• Continuous learning and improvement mindset (for themselves and others) and be able to work autonomously.



DESIRABLE CRITERIA

• Development experience in one or more object-oriented programming languages (e.g. Java, C#, Angular).

• Highly responsible, self-motivated, and able to thrive in an energetic, fast paced, high growth environment. Exhibits ownership of projects and tasks assigned.

• Excellent organizational skills required to adapt to a constantly changing technical environment.

• Strong team player with a customer service orientation with the ability to forge relationships at all levels of the company and across diverse cultures.