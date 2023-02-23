Staff Enterprise Technology Engineer

.
Enterprise Technology Engineers
Pricing services underpin the T&S valuations process(es) through ingestion of external/internal market pricing data for the purpose of valuing trades and to enable financial reporting.
The successful candidate will possess the ability to work both autonomously and collaboratively within a fast-paced, distributed, agile environment.
KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES
• Manage and maintain relationships with key stakeholders including product owners, vendors, Trading Data Office and the product manager for Credit Risk & Pricing.
• Ensure “silent running” BAU service delivery for systems which support the trading activity through team monitoring and continual improvement.
• Acting in accordance with professional engineering practices, digital & cyber security best practice, Internet standard protocols, coding standards and reviews, source control management, build processes, automation, testing and operations.
• Contributing to and sharing best practices in database analysis, design management, and data integrity to ensure optimized system performance.
• Monitor emerging technologies, identify those with potential and bring relevant new ideas to the team. e.g. cloud and software development. Adhere to agile methodology and operates and builds DevOps maturity.
• Alignment to the development standards, methods and practices established on the team globally including the human experience design elements.
ESSENTIAL EDUCATION:
• Formal qualifications constituting university degrees, examination certificates that confirm a level of educational attainment or licenses.
• Membership of a technical or professional body t
• Bachelor or master’s degree in computer science, engineering, information systems or a numerate degree or equivalent
ESSENTIAL EXPERIENCE
• 8+ years’ experience in IT industry with broad experience designing, planning, implementing, maintaining, and documenting solutions.
• Experience running systems in the AWS cloud and innovative technologies.
• Delivery experience using Agile/Scrum and associated tools.
• Experience working with geographically remote business partners and teams.
• Strong communication skills and ability to talk at different levels across the organization.
• Ability to engage and influence and able to decompose technical considerations that everyone can understand is key.
• Stakeholder management and ability to lead organizations through influence.
• Continuous learning and improvement mindset (for themselves and others) and be able to work autonomously.
DESIRABLE CRITERIA
• Development experience in one or more object-oriented programming languages (e.g. Java, C#, Angular).
• Highly responsible, self-motivated, and able to thrive in an energetic, fast paced, high growth environment. Exhibits ownership of projects and tasks assigned.
• Excellent organizational skills required to adapt to a constantly changing technical environment.
• Strong team player with a customer service orientation with the ability to forge relationships at all levels of the company and across diverse cultures.