Job summary

As a Staff Enterprise Technology Engineer you are a digital expert bringing deep specialist expertise to bp.



You thrive in a culture of continuous improvement within teams, encouraging and empowering innovation and the delivery of changes that optimize operational efficiency and user experience.

You embrace a culture of change and agility, evolving continuously, adapting to our changing world. You are an effective teammate, looking beyond your own area / organizational boundaries to consider the bigger picture and / or perspective of others, while understanding cultural differences.

You continually enhance your self-awareness and seek guidance from others on your impact and effectiveness. Well organized, you balance proactive and reactive approaches and multiple priorities to complete tasks on time. You apply judgment and common sense – you use insight and good judgment to inform actions and respond to situations as they arise.

First Deployment:

This role is a senior member of the trading & shipping innovation & engineering market risk team

Key Accountabilities

The safety of our people and our customers is our highest priority. The role will advocate and lead in this and promote a culture of safety and security in everything that we do.

Act as a thought leader in the areas of your technology specialism helping to shape forward roadmaps, upcoming features and opportunities to unlock future

Ensure operational integrity of what you build, assuring operational compliance with architectural and security standards, as well as compliance and policy controls refined by Strategy.

Essential Education:

Bachelor’s or master's degree in computer science, engineering, information systems or a numerate degree

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

8+ years’ experience in IT industry with broad experience designing, planning, implementing, maintaining, and documenting solutions.

Experience running systems in the cloud and innovative technologies.

Delivery experience using Agile/Scrum and associated tools.

Experience working with multi-disciplinary geographically remote business partners and teams.

Strong communication skills and ability to talk at different levels across the organization.

Ability to engage and influence and able to decompose technical considerations that everyone can understand is key.

Collaborator management and ability to lead organizations through influence.

Continuous learning and improvement approach (for themselves and others) and be able to work autonomously.

Strong process capability to contribute to the end-to-end market risk products and services, and the calculations involved in VaR (Value at Risk).

Desirable criteria

Broader development experience in one or more object-oriented programming languages (e.g. Python, Go, Java, C/C++)

Project Management experience delivering IT led projects

Broad experience contributing and collaborating to assist design, plan, implement, maintain, and document services and solutions

Highly responsible, self-motivated, and able to thrive in an energetic, fast paced, high growth environment. Exhibits ownership of projects and tasks assigned.

Excellent organizational skills required to adapt to a constantly changing technical environment.

Standout colleague with a customer service orientation with the ability to forge relationships at all levels of the company and across diverse cultures.

Hands-on experience in areas such as database table design (Postgres and SQL Server), runtime complexity, API design, security and privacy best practices, at scale monitoring, logging & alerting, testing standard methodologies.

Prior experience in the energy trading or financial industry will be preferred.

