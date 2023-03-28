Staff Enterprise Technology Engineer

Job summary

Are you looking for a career in tech that truly helps make the world a better place? bp is currently looking for versatile individuals to be part of our enterprise technology team.

As Enterprise Technology Engineer you will be a key member of a multi-functional team involved in all phases of our application and service release lifecycle that adopts and promotes the DevOps & SRE (Site Reliability Engineering) methodologies; partly responsible for design, implementation, and ongoing support of the production services, applications and platform components that comprise our backends. In this role you will have the opportunity to maximise your technical skills in systems management, software development and database skills, to promote best-practice and support the broader organization by implementing the guardrails to operate safely, by building maturity and forging greater adoption for Agile delivery.

Background

We are currently creating a new Customer Identity Platform (CIP) to replace the current platform with a best-in-class digital identity solution. The new CIP will facilitate a self-service developer experience and allow us to create a more scalable and intuitive offering for our internal customers. The scope and importance of this work are immense, as it underpins the delivery of a quality, reliable and easy-to-use consumer experience across some of bp’s core products and services.

So- what does a day to day look like?

Throughout the day to day you'll be faced with many challenges- the safety of our people and our customers is our highest priority. The role will advocate and lead in this and promote a culture of security and safety in everything that we do. You'll work as part of evolving multi disciplinary teams which may include Software Engineers, Enterprise Technology Engineers, Designers, SecOps, and Product owners to deliver value through the application of specialist skills. We want you to work with vendors and partners providing market solutions to optimize the usage and value which can be delivered from the appropriate technology platform

You will ensure operational integrity of what you build, assuring operational compliance with architectural and security standards, as well as compliance and policy controls refined by Strategy. We want you to mentor others and become a conduit to connect the broader organization. As a team, and individual, you define and document standard run books and operating procedures. In addition to this, create and maintain system information and architecture diagrams.

What do we want to see from you?