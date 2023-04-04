Role Synopsis:
bp is reinventing itself and digital capability is at the core of this vision. As a Staff Enterprise Technology Engineer you are a digital expert bringing deep specialist expertise to bp. Enterprise Technology Engineers work on the strategic technology platforms we exploit from the market, or come with deep skills in the implementation and integration of market solutions into our overall technology landscape. You will bring a broad base of Digital technical knowledge and a strong understanding of software delivery principles. You will be familiar in leading teams using lifecycle methods, with Agile delivery and the DevOps approach at the core. You will be skilled in the application of approaches such as Site Reliability Engineering in the delivery and operation of the technologies you deliver, working as part of multi disciplinary squads
bp operates a discipline based organization and Staff Enterprise Technology Engineers may be deployed to work in different areas of our business over time based your skills and experience and the business adoption of technology
You thrive in a culture of continuous improvement within teams, encouraging and empowering innovation and the delivery of changes that optimise operational efficiency and user experience. You are curious and improve your skills through continuous learning of new technologies, trends & methods, applying knowledge gained to improve bp standards and the capabilities of the Engineering Community. You coach others in the Discipline to drive improved performance across our business
You embrace a culture of change and agility, evolving continuously, adapting to our changing world. You are an effective team player, looking beyond your own area/organizational boundaries to consider the bigger picture and/or perspective of others, while understanding cultural differences. You continually enhance your self-awareness and seek input from others on your impact and effectiveness. Well organized, you balance proactive and reactive approaches and multiple priorities to complete tasks on time. You apply judgment and common sense – you use insight and good judgment to inform actions and respond to situations as they arise
The Salesforce Centre for Enablement team provides platform governance and enablement to product teams across all bp as well as encouraging awareness and adoption of Salesforce across the organization. This role is instrumental in reinventing the digital experience by redefining end user access to technology using high productivity development tools. Enterprise Technology Engineers are responsible for developing applications for our professional and citizen developers. In this role you will have the opportunity to apply your technical skills in application development, platform engineering and automation. To promote best-practice and support the broader organization by implementing the guide rails to operate safely. This role will help build maturity and forge greater adoption of Agile delivery across bp
Key Accountabilities:
