Job summary

Role Synopsis:

bp is reinventing itself and digital capability is at the core of this vision. As a Staff Enterprise Technology Engineer you are a digital expert bringing deep specialist expertise to bp. Enterprise Technology Engineers work on the strategic technology platforms we exploit from the market, or come with deep skills in the implementation and integration of market solutions into our overall technology landscape. You will bring a broad base of Digital technical knowledge and a strong understanding of software delivery principles. You will be familiar in leading teams using lifecycle methods, with Agile delivery and the DevOps approach at the core. You will be skilled in the application of approaches such as Site Reliability Engineering in the delivery and operation of the technologies you deliver, working as part of multi disciplinary squads

bp operates a discipline based organization and Staff Enterprise Technology Engineers may be deployed to work in different areas of our business over time based your skills and experience and the business adoption of technology

You thrive in a culture of continuous improvement within teams, encouraging and empowering innovation and the delivery of changes that optimise operational efficiency and user experience. You are curious and improve your skills through continuous learning of new technologies, trends & methods, applying knowledge gained to improve bp standards and the capabilities of the Engineering Community. You coach others in the Discipline to drive improved performance across our business

You embrace a culture of change and agility, evolving continuously, adapting to our changing world. You are an effective team player, looking beyond your own area/organizational boundaries to consider the bigger picture and/or perspective of others, while understanding cultural differences. You continually enhance your self-awareness and seek input from others on your impact and effectiveness. Well organized, you balance proactive and reactive approaches and multiple priorities to complete tasks on time. You apply judgment and common sense – you use insight and good judgment to inform actions and respond to situations as they arise

The Salesforce Centre for Enablement team provides platform governance and enablement to product teams across all bp as well as encouraging awareness and adoption of Salesforce across the organization. This role is instrumental in reinventing the digital experience by redefining end user access to technology using high productivity development tools. Enterprise Technology Engineers are responsible for developing applications for our professional and citizen developers. In this role you will have the opportunity to apply your technical skills in application development, platform engineering and automation. To promote best-practice and support the broader organization by implementing the guide rails to operate safely. This role will help build maturity and forge greater adoption of Agile delivery across bp

Key Accountabilities:

The safety of our people and our customers is our highest priority. The role will advocate and lead in this and promote a culture of security and safety in everything that we do

Work as part of evolving multi-disciplinary teams which may include Software Engineers, Enterprise Technology Engineers, Designers, SecOps, and Product owners to deliver value through the application of specialist skills

Support recommendation of the correct strategic platforms to solve a problem based on business requirements using your expertise

Work with vendors and partners providing market solutions to optimize the usage and value which can be delivered from the appropriate technology platform

Ensure operational integrity of what you build, assuring operational compliance with architectural and security standards, as well as compliance and policy controls refined by Strategy

Essential Education:

Bachelor's Degree: A Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field is highly desirable.

Salesforce Certifications: The candidate should possess one or more Salesforce certifications such as Certified Salesforce Developer, Certified Salesforce Administrator, Certified Salesforce Architect, or any other Salesforce-related certifications.

Technical Skills: A strong understanding of programming languages such as Java, Apex, Visualforce, and SOQL, as well as experience with Salesforce's platform and architecture.

Soft Skills: Excellent communication, problem-solving, and interpersonal skills, as well as the ability to work effectively in a team and manage multiple tasks.

Overall, a combination of formal education, practical experience, and Salesforce-specific certifications would be the ideal mix for a successful Salesforce Engineer.

Essential Experience:

At least ten years of professional experience, with a minimum of 5 years of Salesforce experience.

Development experience working on Salesforce platforms.

Experience with customizing and extending pre-built Salesforce solutions.

Proficient experience in crafting custom objects, external objects, standard objects, custom fields, page layouts, workflow, approval processes, validation rules, reports, dashboards, and email generation according to application requirements

Advance experience in LWC, Apex, Aura, API integration, DX and custom component configuration

Strong application design skills combined with strong data, integration, and security architecture skills.

Experience in core web technologies including HTML5 and JavaScript

Experience with custom application development on Force.com, including Apex, Lightning, REST, APIs, etc.

Develop and/or harvest reusable assets and patterns to accelerate the speed of delivery and improve the quality of implementations.

Able to decompose technical considerations that everyone can understand is key. and stakeholder management and ability to lead organizations through influence.

Continuous learning and improvement mindset (for themselves and others)

Desirable Criteria

Experience with enterprise integration tools and extract, transformation, and load (ETL) tools

Highly responsible, self-motivated, and able to thrive in an upbeat, fast paced, high growth environment. Exhibits ownership of projects and tasks assigned.

Good interpersonal skills required to adapt to a constantly evolving technical environment.

Solid team player with a customer service orientation with the ability to forge relationships at all levels of the company and across diverse cultures

Have excellent communication skills – written, verbal and interpersonal.

Ethical, transparent, fair and of high integrity.

