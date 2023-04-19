Job summary

bp is reinventing itself and digital capability is at the core of this vision. As a Staff Enterprise Technology Engineer you are a digital expert bringing deep specialist expertise to bp. Enterprise Technology Engineers work on the strategic technology platforms we exploit from the market, or come with deep skills in the implementation and integration of market solutions into our overall technology landscape. You will bring a broad base of Digital technical knowledge and a strong understanding of software delivery principles. You will be familiar in leading teams using lifecycle methods, with Agile delivery and the DevOps approach at the core. You will be skilled in the application of approaches such as Site Reliability Engineering in the delivery and operation of the technologies you deliver, working as part of multi-disciplinary squads.



bp operates a discipline based organization and Staff Enterprise Technology Engineers may be deployed to work in different areas of our business over time based your skills and experience and the business adoption of technology. With your technology specialist skills you will bring transferable skills which will allow you to support immediate business demand, and to grow your skills over time.



You thrive in a culture of continuous improvement within teams, encouraging and empowering innovation and the delivery of changes that optimise operational efficiency and user experience. You are curious and improve your skills through continuous learning of new technologies, trends & methods, applying knowledge gained to improve bp standards and the capabilities of the Engineering Community. You coach others in the Discipline to drive improved performance across our business.

You embrace a culture of change and agility, evolving continuously, adapting to our changing world. You are an effective team player, looking beyond your own area/organizational boundaries to consider the bigger picture and/or perspective of others, while understanding cultural differences. You continually enhance your self-awareness and seek input from others on your impact and effectiveness. Well organized, you balance proactive and reactive approaches and multiple priorities to complete tasks on time. You apply judgment and common sense – you use insight and good judgment to inform actions and respond to situations as they arise.



Key Accountabilities:

The safety of our people and our customers is our highest priority. The role will advocate and lead in this and promote a culture of security and safety in everything that we do.

Work as part of evolving multi disciplinary teams which may include Software Engineers, Enterprise Technology Engineers, Designers, SecOps, and Product owners to deliver value through the application of specialist skills.

Support recommendation of the correct strategic platforms to solve a problem based on business requirements using your expertise.

Work with vendors and partners providing market solutions to optimize the usage and value which can be delivered from the appropriate technology platform.

Act as a thought leader in the areas of your technology specialism helping to shape forward roadmaps, upcoming features and opportunities to unlock future.

Ensure operational integrity of what you build, assuring operational compliance with architectural and security standards, as well as compliance and policy controls refined by Strategy.

Mentor others and become a conduit to connect the broader organization.

Significant experience in IT industry with broad experience designing, planning, implementing, maintaining, and documenting solutions.

Experience running systems in the AWS cloud and innovative technologies.

Delivery experience using Agile/Scrum and associated tools.

Experience working with geographically remote business partners and teams.

Strong communication skills and ability to talk at different levels across the organization.

Ability to engage and influence and able to decompose technical considerations that everyone can understand is key.

Stakeholder management and ability to lead organizations through influence.

Continuous learning and improvement mindset (for themselves and others) and be able to work autonomously.

Demonstrable Knowledge in the application of modern Service Delivery methods - Site Reliability Engineering to traditional ITIL, and understanding of Product Based delivery.

Strong Communications skills and a high ‘EQ’ with the ability to operate across complex business environments and stakeholders up to senior executive level.

Strong process capability to add value to the end-to-end market risk products and services , and the calculations involved in VaR.

Broader development experience in one or more object-oriented programming languages (e.g. Python, Go, Java, C/C++).

Project Management experience delivering IT led projects.

Broad experience contributing and collaborating to assist design, plan, implement, maintain, and document services and solutions.

Highly responsible, self-motivated, and able to thrive in an energetic, fast paced, high growth environment. Exhibits ownership of projects and tasks assigned.

Excellent organizational skills required to adapt to a constantly changing technical environment.

Strong team player with a customer service orientation with the ability to forge relationships at all levels of the company and across diverse cultures.

Hands-on experience in areas such as database table design (Postgres and SQL Server), runtime complexity, API design, security and privacy best practices, at scale monitoring, logging & alerting, testing best practices.

Prior experience in the energy trading or financial industry will be preferred.



Core Skills Expectations:

Agile Core Practices

Technical Specialism

Configuration management and release

Documentation and knowledge sharing

Information Security

Metrics definition and Instrumentation

Service operations and resilience

Source control and code management

Testing and Quality Assurance

Mentorship/Facilitation of Learning



Education:

Bachelor or master’s degree in computer science, engineering, information systems or a numerate degree.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:Desirable:#LI-Onsite