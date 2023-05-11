Staff Enterprise Technology Engineer

Job summary

bp is reinventing itself and digital capability is at the core of this vision. As a Senior Endur Technology Engineer you are an Endur expert bringing deep application and trading expertise to bp. Endur Technology Engineers work within bp’s Gas and Power Trading division on the core trading and risk management platform, Endur. You will bring an extensive knowledge of commodity trading and the use of ERTM systems to manage this activity. You will be familiar with both the business application of these technologies and the broad concepts behind Agile technology delivery and DevOps.



bp operates a discipline-based organization and Endur Technology Engineers may be deployed to work in different areas of our business over time based your skills and experience and the business adoption of technology. With your technology specialist skills, you will bring transferable skills which will allow you to support immediate business demand, and to grow your skills over time.