Staff Enterprise Technology Engineer - GSC

Job Summary:

Responsible for supporting the delivery of business analysis and consulting processes and procedures for the defined specialism using sound technical capabilities, building and maintaining effective working relationships, ensuring relevant standards are defined and maintained, and supporting delivery of process and system improvements. Specialisms: Business Analysis; Data Management and Data Science; Digital Innovation.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

The safety of our people and our customers is our highest priority. The role will advocate and lead in this and promote a culture of security and safety in everything that we do.

Work as part of evolving multi disciplinary teams which may include Software Engineers, Enterprise Technology Engineers, Designers, SecOps, and Product owners to deliver value through the application of specialist skills

Work with vendors and partners providing market solutions to optimize the usage and value which can be delivered from the appropriate technology platform

Ensure operational integrity of what you build, assuring operational compliance with architectural and security standards, as well as compliance and policy controls refined by Strategy.

Mentor others and become a conduit to connect the broader organization.

Define and document standard run books and operating procedures. Create and maintain system information and architecture diagrams.

Oversee digital products of Castrol China (Supply Chain) and ensure the delivery quality and operation excellence of the services provided to business and customers.

Manage vendors, contracted team members and stakeholders in daily operation and projects.

Work closely with local and global stakeholders on the digital product solution design, including architectural, technical, security and compliance requirements.

Lead the development and implementation to ensure both bp principles as well as industry best practices are properly adopted and landed in a China for China context

Oversee the management China Castrol (supply chain) digital projects, ensuring time, quality, and budget goals are met

Education:

Bachelor or master’s degree in computer science, engineering, information systems or a numerate degree

Job Requirements:

5+ years or above software engineering experience and 2+ years with leading role on managing digital applications / platforms and familiar with IT sourcing methodology.

Solid experience in modern web development, preferably with Java / NodeJS / Python

Experience in IoT development and data engineering is a big plus.

Familiar with popular opensource frameworks and tools, e.g., Spring Cloud, JPA, etc.

Proven hands-on experience in modern software architectures, e.g., Micro-service, and cloud native architecture.

Proven leadership with good interpersonal skills, communication, and vendor management skills. Able to work independently and adapt to a dynamic work environment.

Excellent time management skills to set priorities and meet critical time deadlines.

Ability to use initiatives and independent judgment within established guidelines and procedures.

Good in both spoken and written English communication.

Strong Communications skills and a high ‘EQ’ with the ability to operate across complex business environments and stakeholders up to senior executive level

Demonstrable Knowledge in the application of modern Service Delivery methods - Site Reliability Engineering to traditional ITIL, and understanding of Product Based delivery

Desirable criteria

Project Management experience delivering IT led projects

Broad experience contributing and collaborating to assist design, plan, implement, maintain, and document services and solutions.

