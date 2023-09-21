bp is reinventing itself and digital capability is at the core of this vision. As a Staff Enterprise Technology Engineer - (Gas and Power Trading Americas (GPTA) in the Enterprise Technology discipline, you are a digital expert bringing deep specialist expertise to bp. You will work on the strategic technology platforms we exploit from the market or come with deep skills in the implementation and integration of market solutions into our overall technology landscape. You will bring a broad base of Digital technical knowledge and a solid understanding of software delivery principles. You will be familiar in leading teams using lifecycle methods, with Agile delivery and the DevOps approach at the core. You will be skilled in the application of approaches such as Site Reliability Engineering in the delivery and operation of the technologies you deliver, working as part of multi-disciplinary squads.
We are looking for an accomplished application support lead with an interest in working with people to help bridge the gap between business and technical. You lead a team of versatile cross-functional individuals, working together to help solve operational issues and deliver business solutions. You are an effective teammate, looking beyond your own organizational boundaries to consider the bigger picture and/or perspective of others, while understanding cultural differences. You are energetic and have a passion for customer service. You are a quick learner that enjoys the challenge of dealing with issues that have no precedence or clear root cause. Well organized, you balance proactive and reactive approaches and multiple priorities to complete tasks on time. You apply judgment and common sense – you use insight and good judgment to inform actions and respond to situations as they arise. You take pride in relationship building with your business collaborators. You are curious and improve your skills through continuous learning of new technologies, trends & methods, applying knowledge gained to improve bp standards and the capabilities of the Engineering Community. You coach others in the team to drive improved performance across our business.
This role will sit in the I&E space under the Trading Supply & Distribution (TS&D) product group, supporting the Gas and Power Trading Americas (GPTA) product line. The GPTA I&E Gas team is responsible for supporting the largest gas marketer in North America. It's an exciting time to a be a part of a high performing collaborative team which supports the largest customer base within GPTA. The gas trading business is continuously evolving in the pursuit of supporting bp's low carbon ambitions. We're always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes, and delivering world-class customer-led products, services, and platforms, and you could be a part of our team.
The Gas Operations lead will be responsible for leading the application production support and operations for the GPTA Gas business, working closely with the business partners in a collaborative partnership. This role is responsible for keeping the customer facing ETRM system running seamlessly and will lead the support team to review, identify and resolve any issues quickly and optimally and as proactively as possible. This role will lead all aspects of release, change and incident management activities and will work together with software engineering teams, multi-functional teams, and senior leadership teams within I&E and TS&D. Additionally, this role may lead small enhancement projects within the portfolio. This role is based in Houston, Texas and will be activity managed by the Principal Product Manager of GPTA Gas.
Why join us
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.