Staff Enterprise Technology Engineer Generation Management System -GMS

Job summary

We are looking for people who enjoy working at pace, love embracing challenges, and have a passion for building highly capable, cross-functional teams. As a Staff Platform Engineer for Generation Management Systems (GMS), you will help lead the implementation and operations of GMS-related solutions.



You will provide the leadership necessary to align business and technology strategies in service of both tactical and strategic objectives for GMS-related solutions. This includes Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) solutions.



You will be a source of expert knowledge for asset management and integration with ERCOT’s system and market operations and support potential expansions into other power markets. You will partner with your commercial counterparts to identify and define core business processes and standards.



We embrace a culture of change and agility and expect our teams to continuously evolve and adapt to our changing world. We value great teammates, who can transcend organizational boundaries to consider the bigger picture and make those around them better. We actively seek out those who consider the perspective of others, while understanding and respecting cultural differences.



Essential experience

10+ years of experience using OSI Monarch with PI Historian (or equivalent) systems.

Experience using or supporting Bid-to-Bill Systems.

Experience implementing and supporting Operational Technology Systems.

Experience architecting or designing technology solutions.

Strong understanding of ERCOT QSE operations and managing portfolios of generating resources.

Strong understanding of market settlements.

Extensive knowledge and experience of using GMS or equivalent control systems.

Knowledge of North American Electric Reliability Corp. (NERC) Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) requirements and implications for GMS operations.

5+ years of Software development with C, C++, .NET, or Java.

Key accountabilities

Understanding business and technology strategies and aiding in their refinement.

Leading the development of digital solutions to meet tactical and strategic business objectives.

Working across organization boundaries and leading cross-discipline teams that include both bp badged and 3rd party staff.

Managing support staff activity for GMS-related systems.

Providing technical thought leadership for highly complex projects and leading the design and implementation of GMS-related solutions, including hands-on software development.

Representing bp to vendors for the purpose of sharing best practices, future product planning, and articulation of product roadmaps.

Fostering innovation within the team and leading by example.

Providing mentoring and training to other technical team members.

Providing domain expertise for the GMS-related technologies.

Driving resolution to complex technical that occur within GMS portfolio of systems.

Supporting annual budget planning.

Maintaining effective and transparent communication with a diverse set of collaborators, including those in various leadership roles.

Providing guidance and support for the lifecycle of customers and assets, including on-boarding, maintenance, off-boarding, technology upgrades, retirements, et.al.

Working with Cyber Security and NERC Compliance teams to support the analysis of NERC CIP impact ratings for GMS, SCADA, and related systems.

Ensuring our solutions and practices meet all related regulatory and compliance standards.

Providing technical leadership for GMS, PI Historian, Bid-to-Bill and related systems, including after-hours tier-3 support and critical project delivery.

Ensuring maintenance and support activities follow internal processes and adhere to applicable Service Level Agreements (SLAs).

Performing analysis and developing recommendations to address complex technical issues related to the operation and control of resources, generation or load acting as a resource (LAARs), in the ERCOT market.

Leading future version upgrades of the GMS-related platforms.

Driving continuous improvement of GMS systems and related customer processes.



Essential education:

Bachelor’s or Master's Degree CS, CE, EE or equivalent experience

Desirable criteria

Strong organizational, conflict resolution, and influencing skills.

Ability to balance strategic and tactical concerns and apply good judgment to decisions.

Adaptability, fluidity, speed, and initiative in unstructured contexts.

Ability to rapidly self-teach and a self-motivated desire to learn new technologies.

Genuine curiosity and a strong drive to innovate.

Unwavering desire to have a high impact on the organization.

An active seeker of personal feedback and a desire for continuous growth.

Enjoys mentoring and developing more junior team members.

Experience working as a Generation Owner is a plus.

Experience deploying complex multi-component systems in cloud environments.

Experience with Agile Development Methodologies and DevOps practices.

Why Join US

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.