Staff Enterprise Technology Engineer Generation Management System -GMS

We are looking for people who enjoy working at pace, love embracing challenges, and have a passion for building highly capable, cross-functional teams. As a Staff Platform Engineer for Generation Management Systems (GMS), you will help lead the implementation and operations of GMS-related solutions.
You will provide the leadership necessary to align business and technology strategies in service of both tactical and strategic objectives for GMS-related solutions. This includes Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) solutions.
You will be a source of expert knowledge for asset management and integration with ERCOT’s system and market operations and support potential expansions into other power markets. You will partner with your commercial counterparts to identify and define core business processes and standards.
We embrace a culture of change and agility and expect our teams to continuously evolve and adapt to our changing world. We value great teammates, who can transcend organizational boundaries to consider the bigger picture and make those around them better. We actively seek out those who consider the perspective of others, while understanding and respecting cultural differences.