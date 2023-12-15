Staff Enterprise Technology Engineer (Petrophysics Applications)

Job summary

Enterprise Technology Engineers in the bp Disciplines ModelStaff Enterprise Technology Engineer with a focus on petrophysics applications.bp is reinventing itself and digital capability is at the core of this vision. As a Principal Enterprise Technology Engineer you are a digital expert bringing deep specialist expertise to bp. Enterprise Technology Engineers work on the strategic technology platforms we exploit from the market, or come with deep skills in the implementation and integration of market solutions into our overall technology landscape. You will bring a broad base of Digital technical knowledge and a strong understanding of software delivery principles. You will be familiar in leading teams using lifecycle methods, with Agile delivery and the DevOps approach at the core. You will be skilled in the application of approaches such as Site Reliability Engineering in the delivery and operation of the technologies you deliver, working as part of multi disciplinary squads.bp operates a discipline based organization and Principal Enterprise Technology Engineers may be deployed to work in different areas of our business over time based your skills and experience and the business adoption of technology. With your technology specialist skills you will bring transferable skills which will allow you to support immediate business demand, and to grow your skills over time.You thrive in a culture of continuous improvement within teams, encouraging and empowering innovation and the delivery of changes that optimise operational efficiency and user experience. You are curious and improve your skills through continuous learning of new technologies, trends & methods, applying knowledge gained to improve bp standards and the capabilities of the Engineering Community. You coach others in the Discipline to drive improved performance across our business.You embrace a culture of change and agility, evolving continuously, adapting to our changing world. You are an effective team player, looking beyond your own area/organizational boundaries to consider the bigger picture and/or perspective of others, while understanding cultural differences. You continually enhance your self-awareness and seek input from others on your impact and effectiveness. Well organized, you balance proactive and reactive approaches and multiple priorities to complete tasks on time. You apply judgment and common sense – you use insight and good judgment to inform actions and respond to situations as they arise.



Job Description:

The safety of our people and our customers is our highest priority. The role will advocate and lead in this and promote a culture of security and safety in everything that we do.

Work as part of evolving multi disciplinary teams which may include Software Engineers, Enterprise Technology Engineers, Designers, SecOps, and Product owners to deliver value through the application of specialist skills

Support recommendation of the correct strategic platforms to solve a problem based on business requirements using your expertise

Work with vendors and partners providing market solutions to optimize the usage and value which can be delivered from the appropriate technology platform

Act as a leader with vision in the areas of your technology specialism helping to shape forward roadmaps, upcoming features and opportunities to unlock future

Ensure operational integrity of what you build, assuring operational compliance with architectural and security standards, as well as compliance and policy controls refined by Strategy.

Mentor others and become a conduit to connect the broader organization.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Bachelor or master’s degree or equivalent experience in computer science, engineering, information systems or a numerate degree / relevant proven experience

Proveny proven experience including 10 years of hands-on support / end user experience in a Subsurface environment with a range of Petrophysics applications, toolkits and workflows – ideally gained across a variety of Operators / Vendors

Specific working experience delivering technical solutions into Subsurface end user teams (not just delivering IT-based solutions with minimal end user interaction)

Specific working experience and detailed understanding of Techlog, Studio Techlog and the wider SLB subsurface ecosystem

Specific working experience of the wider bp digital delivery teams (eg. MAPS, WVD, Networks)

Working experience of niche Petrophysics subdomain applications in use at bp, eg. PLATO, MIPS

Detailed understanding of the available tools / technologies available with bp subsurface

Specific working experience of the toolset bp uses for managing digital operations (ADO, Servicenow)

Experience of managing software development projects applying hybrid teams (3rd party vendors, internal development resources, end users) and a variety of methods and platforms for delivery

Experience of working with and influencing vendors in their delivery roadmap

Experience in managing budgets ($1m - $10m) and software renewal cycles

Understanding of solution deployment options within the context of the bp application estate

Working with business analysts and customers to elaborate requirements, design and implement efficient application solutions

Extensive experience (10 yrs+) working with hybrid teams of delivery resources (internal & external) across multiple geographical locations utilising scrum methodology (and others) where relevant

Strong Communications skills and a high ‘EQ’ with the ability to operate across complex business environments and manage stakeholders in both Digital and P&O organisations up to senior executive level

Desirable criteria

Experience working across all areas of the Petrophysics & wider Subsurface discipline

Experience of working across other Oil & Gas domains (eg. Production, Refining, Trading)

Experience of proof-of-concept discovery activity to determine the direction of Petrophysics digital capabilities

Experience of the wider subsurface digital strategy and external factors that affect the direction of Petrophysics digital capability – eg. OSDU

Commercial awareness within the context of bp / vendor relationships

Experience of defining technology value cases and presenting to senior executive level

Working with solution architecture to ensure an end-to-end application landscape which meets business requirements

Reviewing and elaborating interface specifications for other systems connecting to Petrophysics applications

Core Skills Expectations:

Agile Core Practices - Apply agile value and principles to generate value, with a focus on customers, products, and teams.

- Apply agile value and principles to generate value, with a focus on customers, products, and teams. Technical Specialism - Develop expertise in a specific area of information or communications technology.

- Develop expertise in a specific area of information or communications technology. Configuration management and release - Plan, control, and manage an organization's assets, including documentation, software, and service assets.

- Plan, control, and manage an organization's assets, including documentation, software, and service assets. Documentation and knowledge sharing - Systematically manage organizational knowledge to bring value by capturing, sharing, and exploiting collective knowledge to improve performance and support decision making.

- Systematically manage organizational knowledge to bring value by capturing, sharing, and exploiting collective knowledge to improve performance and support decision making. Information security - Select, design, implement, and operate controls and management strategies to maintain the security, confidentiality, integrity, availability, accountability, and compliance of information systems.

- Select, design, implement, and operate controls and management strategies to maintain the security, confidentiality, integrity, availability, accountability, and compliance of information systems. Metrics definition and Instrumentation - Develop and operate a measurement capability to assess performance, progress, and provide insights into actual or potential problems, issues, and risks.

- Develop and operate a measurement capability to assess performance, progress, and provide insights into actual or potential problems, issues, and risks. Service operations and resiliency - Build and operate services and applications at scale with automation to maintain high availability, using a combination of human effort and automated tools.

- Build and operate services and applications at scale with automation to maintain high availability, using a combination of human effort and automated tools. Source control and code management - Track and manage changes to code using standard methodologies, such as pull requests and automated testing, to prevent build breaks.

- Track and manage changes to code using standard methodologies, such as pull requests and automated testing, to prevent build breaks. Testing and Quality Assurance - Maintain high code quality throughout development and deployment, using automated and manual testing, including unit testing, functional testing, UI testing, and load testing.

- Maintain high code quality throughout development and deployment, using automated and manual testing, including unit testing, functional testing, UI testing, and load testing. Coaching - Build team capability through formal and informal coaching to ensure sustainable performance delivery and continuous development.

- Build team capability through formal and informal coaching to ensure sustainable performance delivery and continuous development. Collaboration - Collaborate internally and externally to support the wider bp strategy, enabling and empowering others to cooperate willingly to achieve positive results.

- Collaborate internally and externally to support the wider bp strategy, enabling and empowering others to cooperate willingly to achieve positive results. Facilitation - Guide group sessions to constructive outcomes using a range of techniques.

- Guide group sessions to constructive outcomes using a range of techniques. Mentoring - Provide a reciprocal and collaborative at-will relationship for the mentee's growth, learning, and career development, with an emphasis on organizational goals, culture, and professional development.

Why Join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

