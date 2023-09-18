Staff Enterprise Technology Engineer

Job summary

bp’s Innovation & Engineering (I&E) organization is the central organization for all platform and software development. We build all the technology platform products that powers bp’s businesses, from upstream energy production to downstream delivery of energy to our customers. We have a variety of teams depending on your areas of interest, including infrastructure and backend services through to customer-facing web and native applications. We encourage our teams to adapt quickly by using native Cloud Services and Modern Operating Practices, enabling them to pick the best technology for a given problem. This is meant to empower our engineers while allowing them to learn and develop themselves. You will be at core of the company's digital reinvention, leveraging deep expertise to integrate and implement market solutions into our evolving technology landscape. You bring a wide spectrum of digital technical knowledge, mastery in software delivery principles, and a knack for Agile and DevOps methodologies. Your role fosters continuous improvement and innovation, emphasizing operational efficiency and enhancing user experience. Your versatility allows you to adapt to various business domains over time, nurturing your skills while meeting immediate business demands. Thriving in a dynamic environment, you are a proactive team player, constantly learning and applying new trends and technologies to uplift bp's standards and the engineering community. Your approach balances agility and judicious decision-making, always aiming to contribute to the broader picture with heightened self-awareness and a keen understanding of cultural nuances.

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

Support and maintain strategic relationships and contracts across the SAP platform portfolio including with SAP and key system integrators. You will support the Principal Service Engineer and work with key stakeholders to identify how to evolve how those partners provide services and capability to bp, leading relevant initiatives and negotiations.

Adhere to SAP software and services contracts, including ensuring compliance with contract terms and providing assurance on software audit activities and being a focal point for new demand across bp. You will work with key stakeholders to ensure that these agreements continue to provide value to bp, eliminating software ‘shelf-ware’ and relevant initiatives to reframe contractual agreements in line with the bp S/4 transformation journey.

Continually improve the productivity of SAP platforms with a Service design focus championing the adoption of modern and efficient ways of working and tooling to make bp’s SAP platform delivery best in class reliability.

Contribute to bp’s evolving ERP/SAP strategy as an SAP and Service Design subject matter expert introducing modern approaches to Operations to the ecosystem.

Refine bp’s SAP software development methodologies to enable accelerated delivery of change whilst demonstrating absolute compliance to digital security and audit compliance requirements by design.

Represent the SAP applications portfolio in relevant compliance and audit executive governance and take ownership of relevant initiatives and product features.

Support management of budgets and financials within the SAP Platform Services

Build DevOps/SRE (as applicable) maturity and increase security, reliably and velocity of delivery.

Mentors other team members. Provide the conduit and linkages across the organization fostering the right conversations between the business, service owners and platforms teams. responding to technical support calls from end users of computers and software applications

Maintaining inventories of hardware, software and al the other key configuration Items. Essential Education SAP credentials such as Certified Technology Consultant - SAP S/4HANA System Administration or Certified Technology Associate - OS/DB Migration for SAP NetWeaver

Having certification in SAP BTP Technology would be an advantage.

Bachelor or master’s degree in computer science, engineering, information systems or a numerate degree Essential Experience and Job Requirements Essential work, business, technical or operational experience which an applicant must possess, otherwise they will be unable to adequately perform the job. Consider what is truly essential as we do not want to screen out candidates who could do the job with non- traditional backgrounds. Therefore, the wording used should be specific and explicit. Information requirements can include: Manage and oversee the installation, configuration, and upkeep of SAP systems.

Profound knowledge in SAP Basis and UNIX/Linux architecture, complemented by a wide understanding of other SAP related fields and automation processes. Candidates should have specialized experience in this domain.

Administer database systems including HANA and ASE, with responsibilities encompassing performance tuning, patch management, and upgrades.

Facilitate and manage SAP S/4HANA transformations, encompassing, clean-core conceptualization, migrations, in-app extension side-by-side extension, and updates.

Manage SAP systems hosted on AWS Gen 1 and Gen 2 architectures, maintaining optimal performance and security.

Engage in Infrastructure as Code (IaC) practices using tools such as Terraform for streamlined infrastructure provisioning and management.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to coordinate the integration of SaaS applications with existing systems.

Identify and mitigate vulnerabilities within the platforms, implementing necessary security patches and updates.

Oversee compliance with SAP licensing models and manage license allocations efficiently. Contribute towards SAP license audits to ensure compliance.

Contribute to the development and implementation of automation strategies within the SAP environment.

Develop and maintain CI/CD pipelines utilizing tools like Azure DevOps to enhance deployment processes.

Implement and manage pipeline of work for you and the squad utilizing Agile methodologies such as Sprint/Kanban.

Collaborate with teams to establish project scopes, objectives, and deliverables.

Manage internal cost allocations effectively, overseeing budgetary aspects and optimizing resource allocation for projects and BAU work. Desirable Criteria ​Desirable criteria are those that may enable the candidate to perform better & qualifications or require a shorter familiarisation period. During the selection process evidence should be sought to gain an understanding of the extent to which candidates who satisfied the minimum criteria demonstrate the desired criteria for the role. This evidence will then allow differentiation between the candidates and form the basis for selection. Complete tasks quickly and thoroughly, owns issues and is highly dependable.

Highly responsible, self-motivated, and able to thrive in an energetic, fast paced, high growth environment. Exhibits ownership of projects and tasks assigned

Excellent organizational skills required to adapt to a constantly changing technical environment

Strong team player with a customer service orientation with the ability to forge relationships at all levels of the company and across diverse cultures

Have excellent communication skills – written, verbal and interpersonal.

Ethical, honest, fair and of high integrity.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

