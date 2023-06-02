Staff Enterprise Technology Engineer

Job summary

bp is reinventing itself and digital capability is at the core of this vision. As a Senior Endur Technology Engineer you are an Endur expert bringing deep application and trading expertise to bp. Endur Technology Engineers work within bp’s Gas and Power Trading division on the core trading and risk management platform, Endur. You will bring an extensive knowledge of commodity trading and the use of ERTM systems to manage this activity. You will be familiar with both the business application of these technologies and the broad concepts behind Agile technology delivery and DevOps. bp operates a discipline-based organization and Endur Technology Engineers may be deployed to work in different areas of our business over time based your skills and experience and the business adoption of technology. With your technology specialist skills, you will bring transferable skills which will allow you to support immediate business demand, and to grow your skills over time.

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

The safety of our people and our customers is our highest priority. The role will advocate and lead in this and promote a culture of security and safety in everything that we do.

Work as part of evolving multi-disciplinary teams which may include Software Engineers, Enterprise Technology Engineers, Designers, SecOps, and Product owners to deliver value through the application of specialist skills

Work with vendors and partners providing market solutions to optimize the usage and value which can be delivered from the appropriate technology platform

Ensure operational integrity of what you build, assuring operational compliance with architectural and security standards, as well as compliance and policy controls refined by Strategy.

Define and document standard run books and operating procedures. Create and maintain system information and architecture diagrams.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Bachelor or master’s degree in computer science, engineering, information systems, economics or a numerate degree

At least 10 years of hands-on experience implementing and extending features in OpenLink Endur

Endur configuration for Deal lifecycle, Confirmations, Settlement invoicing and scheduling

Endur Grid Architecture, messaging layer such as ECOMM, event driven framework and data models.

Understanding of Endur Reporting architecture, including understanding of core Risk simulation results and modules of Endur such as APM, TPM, DMS, Connex and EOD Workflows

Understand Endur deployment procedures including CMM import/export and cloud DevOps

Experience working across all areas of the trading floor of Front/Mid/Back office

Working with business analysts and traders to elaborate requirements, design and implement efficient application solutions

Experience working on at least one globally traded market, preferably physical commodities

Implementing a test regime to ensure solution quality across the delivery

Working with a hybrid team of delivery resources (internal & external); utilising scrum methodology where relevant

Strong Communications skills and a high ‘EQ’ with the ability to operate across complex business environments and stakeholders up to senior executive level

Desirable criteria:

Experience working on European gas and power traded market

Endur system configuration to support Power, CO2, GO and Nat Gas Portfolios - Physical Trading and Financial trading.

Working with solution architecture to ensure an end-to-end application landscape which meets business requirements

Reviewing and elaborating interface specifications for other systems connecting to Endur



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.