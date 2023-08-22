Staff Enterprise Technology Engineer

Job summary

Innovation & Engineering



IT&S Group



We are seeking a highly skilled and motivated Technical Lead to join our dynamic team and take charge of our S/4HANA Central Finance. As a Tech Lead, you will play a crucial role in ensuring the successful implementation, optimization, management, and continuous improvement of our financial processes using S/4HANA Central Finance

S4 Hana Central Finance Implementation

Lead and participate in the end-to-end implementation of SAP S/4HANA Central Finance Implementation, collaborating with cross-functional teams and external partners to understand the business requirements, including project planning, scoping, and resource allocation etc.

Analyse business requirements, assess existing processes, and design efficient solutions using SAP central finance functionalities.

Configure and customize the SAP central Finance solution to align with the organization's reporting needs.

Ensure smooth data migration from diverse financial systems to S/4HANA Central Finance, maintaining data integrity and consistency.

Data Mapping, data Load and AIF error handling

Lead and participate in data mapping (key mapping, value mapping and cost object mapping)

Ensure usage of right tools, process and controls in Master data replication, initial data load via RFC connection and real time data replication.

Lead and participate in AIF error handling etc. defining rules and security around AIF.

Ensure data accuracy, integrity, and consistency during real time replication.

Financial Reporting and Analysis

Design and generate group-level operational finance reports including income statements, balance sheets and other custom reports as required.

Provide expertise in data analysis, enabling accurate financial forecasts, budgeting, and variance analysis.

Compliance and Governance

Oversee the day-to-day operations and maintenance of the S/4HANA Central Finance solution.

Ensure adherence to global accounting standards (e.g., IFRS) and regulatory requirements while configuring the SAP S/4HANA Central Finance system.

System Maintenance and Support

Monitor system performance, proactively identify, and work with respective team to resolve issues and ensure high availability and reliability.

Process Optimization and Improvements

Continuously assess and improve financial processes and workflows leveraging the capabilities of S/4HANA Central Finance

Collaborate with stakeholders to identify opportunities for automation and efficiency gains.

Vendor and Stakeholders Management

Liaise with software vendors, service providers, and consultants to ensure smooth integration and support of the S/4HANA Central Finance solution.

Bachelor’s degree in finance and accounting, information Technology or a related field with deep accounting, reporting and compliance knowledge.

Chartered Accountant degree is desirable.

Years of experience: 12-16 years of relevant experience in SAP Finance with a minimum of 3+ SAP Central Finance implementation experiences

Technical Skills:

In-depth knowledge of SAP S/4HANA Central Finance functionalities, configuration, and integration with other SAP modules

In-depth knowledge and understanding of SAP best Practices and Fit to Standard concept.

Central Processing requirements and related end to end processes i.e Central payments, Universal allocations, ICMR, and activation methodologies.

SLT, Real time replications, and AIF interface and error handling

Operational account and integration with FS Items data & governance

MDG integration of Central Finance with SAP and other non-SAP solutions

Non-SAP integration requirements and other possible mode of data load

Good understanding of SAP architecture and all interface technologies like IDOC, RFC and others.

Financial Expertise:

Strong understanding of global accounting principles and financial reporting standards, (e.g., IFRS, US GAAP), Parallel Ledger and document splitting

Ability to interpret complex financial data and provide actionable insights.

Expertise in E2E finance processes supported by central finance including but not limited to central payment, open item management, credit management, intercompany transactions, consolidations, group & external reporting, Sox compliance etc...



This position is not available for remote working



Agility core practices, Agility core practices, API and platform design, Benefits Management, Business Analysis, Business modelling, Cloud Platforms, Configuration management and release, Consulting, Data Analysis, Data design, Data Management, Demand Management, Design Thinking, Dialogue enablement, Digital innovation, Digital Product Management, Employee Experience, Empowering Others, Facilitation, Influencing, Managing change, Marketing strategy, Measurement and metrics, Performance management {+ 5 more}



