This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Responsible for delivering software / platform engineering activities (depending on specialism), using advanced technical capabilities to fully understand user requirements, acting as the lead for the design, development and maintenance of a software system / infrastructure platform, and assisting in creating the vision to maximize value from current and emerging technologies. Specialisms: Software Engineering; Platform Engineering.

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Role Title: Staff Enterprise Technology Engineer

Role Family: Networks

Responsibilities:

Lead the design and implementation of complex network architectures, including LANs, WANs, data centers, and hybrid cloud environments. Develop network strategies and roadmaps aligned with business objectives and industry best practices.

Manage and maintain enterprise-level network infrastructure, including routers, switches, firewalls, load balancers, and wireless controllers. Ensure network reliability, availability, scalability, and security. Oversee the implementation of complex network changes and configurations.

Develop and enforce network security policies, standards, and procedures. Implement advanced security measures, such as intrusion detection and prevention systems, next-generation firewalls, and secure remote access solutions. Conduct security audits, assessments, and penetration testing to ensure compliance with regulatory requirements and industry standards.

Lead the troubleshooting and resolution of complex network issues and incidents. Conduct in-depth analysis, root cause identification, and implement corrective actions. Coordinate with cross-functional teams and external vendors for timely incident resolution.

Monitor and analyze network performance, capacity, and utilization. Identify performance bottlenecks, congestion, and latency issues. Implement network optimizations, such as traffic engineering, QoS, and caching mechanisms. Ensure optimal network performance and scalability.

Design and implement network automation and orchestration solutions using tools like Ansible, Python, or SDN technologies. Streamline network provisioning, configuration management, and repetitive tasks to improve efficiency and reduce manual errors.

Lead network-related projects, including network upgrades, migrations, and technology refresh. Define project scope, objectives, and deliverables. Develop project plans, allocate resources, manage timelines, and ensure successful project execution within budget and timeline constraints.

Provide technical leadership and guidance to junior network engineers. Mentor and coach team members to develop their technical skills and professional growth. Conduct performance evaluations, set goals, and provide constructive feedback.

Evaluate network equipment vendors, help negotiate contracts, and manage vendor relationships. Collaborate with procurement teams to ensure timely and cost-effective procurement of network hardware, software, and services.

Maintain comprehensive network documentation, including network diagrams, configurations, and standard operating procedures. Develop and deliver training sessions, workshops, and knowledge sharing sessions to enhance team capabilities and disseminate network-related knowledge.

Keep abreast of emerging networking technologies, industry trends, and best practices. Evaluate and recommend new technologies and solutions to improve network performance, security, and reliability.

Experience:

A Batchelor’s degree in computer science, information technology, or related field, or an equivalent amount of experience.

The typical candidate will have fifteen years or more of proven experience in a senior networking role in a large, global enterprise.

Expert-level knowledge of network protocols, including TCP/IP, routing protocols (OSPF, BGP), switching protocols (VLAN, STP), and network security protocols (IPsec, SSL/TLS).

Strong experience with network design and architecture, including complex enterprise networks, data centers, and cloud environments.

Extensive hands-on experience with network devices and technologies from leading vendors.

In-depth knowledge of network security principles and best practices, including firewall management, VPNs, IDS/IPS, and network access control.

Expert-level knowledge and experience in network troubleshooting tools and techniques.

Excellent leadership and communication skills, with the ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams, management, and stakeholders.

Proven experience in mentoring and developing junior engineers.

Relevant network certifications (e.g., CCIE, JNCIE) are preferred.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

