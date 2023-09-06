Job summary

bp is reinventing itself and digital capability is at the core of this vision. As a Staff Enterprise Technology Engineer, you are a digital expert bringing deep specialist expertise to bp. Enterprise Technology Engineers work on the strategic technology platforms we exploit from the market, or come with deep skills in the implementation and integration of market solutions into our overall technology landscape. You will bring a broad base of Digital technical knowledge and a strong understanding of software delivery principles. You will be familiar in leading teams using lifecycle methods, with Agile delivery and the DevOps approach at the core. You will be skilled in the application of approaches such as Site Reliability Engineering in the delivery and operation of the technologies you deliver, working as part of multi disciplinary squads. bp operates a discipline based organization and Enterprise Technology Engineers may be deployed to work in different areas of our business over time based your skills and experience and the business adoption of technology. With your technology specialist skills you will bring transferable skills which will allow you to support immediate business demand, and to grow your skills over time. You thrive in a culture of continuous improvement within teams, encouraging and empowering innovation and the delivery of changes that optimise operational efficiency and user experience. You are curious and improve your skills through continuous learning of new technologies, trends & methods, applying knowledge gained to improve bp standards and the capabilities of the Engineering Community. You coach others in the Discipline to drive improved performance across our business. You embrace a culture of change and agility, evolving continuously, adapting to our changing world. You are an effective team player, looking beyond your own area/organizational boundaries to consider the bigger picture and/or perspective of others, while understanding cultural differences. You continually enhance your self-awareness and seek input from others on your impact and effectiveness. Well organized, you balance proactive and reactive approaches and multiple priorities to complete tasks on time. You apply judgment and common sense – you use insight and good judgment to inform actions and respond to situations as they arise.

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Summary:

bp is reinventing itself and digital capability is at the core of this vision. As a Staff Enterprise Technology Engineer, you are a digital expert bringing deep specialist expertise to bp. Enterprise Technology Engineers work on the strategic technology platforms we exploit from the market, or come with deep skills in the implementation and integration of market solutions into our overall technology landscape. You will bring a broad base of Digital technical knowledge and a strong understanding of software delivery principles. You will be familiar in leading teams using lifecycle methods, with Agile delivery and the DevOps approach at the core. You will be skilled in the application of approaches such as Site Reliability Engineering in the delivery and operation of the technologies you deliver, working as part of multi disciplinary squads.bp operates a discipline based organization and Enterprise Technology Engineers may be deployed to work in different areas of our business over time based your skills and experience and the business adoption of technology. With your technology specialist skills you will bring transferable skills which will allow you to support immediate business demand, and to grow your skills over time.You thrive in a culture of continuous improvement within teams, encouraging and empowering innovation and the delivery of changes that optimise operational efficiency and user experience. You are curious and improve your skills through continuous learning of new technologies, trends & methods, applying knowledge gained to improve bp standards and the capabilities of the Engineering Community. You coach others in the Discipline to drive improved performance across our business.You embrace a culture of change and agility, evolving continuously, adapting to our changing world. You are an effective team player, looking beyond your own area/organizational boundaries to consider the bigger picture and/or perspective of others, while understanding cultural differences. You continually enhance your self-awareness and seek input from others on your impact and effectiveness. Well organized, you balance proactive and reactive approaches and multiple priorities to complete tasks on time. You apply judgment and common sense – you use insight and good judgment to inform actions and respond to situations as they arise.



Job Description:

DevOps Engineer

Bp designs, builds, and operate platform products, services and underpinning tools stacks to support the developers in being more productive. These include CICD and Repo technology and the closely coupled ecosystem of technology so that we can deliver safe, compliance and reliable digital products at scale with reduced friction. These engineers are tasks with helping teams adopt these modern ways of working and providing the tools and service they need to support them in this endeavor, reducing the cognitive load as much as possible.

Key Accountabilities:

Develop and maintain automated infrastructure scripts and tooling that enable efficient and agile development processes. This includes automating deployments, building and testing code, and ensuring that infrastructure is secure, reliable, and scalable. Result: Efficient and reliable infrastructure that supports rapid and continuous deployment of code changes.

Establish and maintain continuous integration and delivery pipelines to enable faster and more frequent delivery of code changes to production. This includes building and testing code, automating deployments, and monitoring the health of applications in production. Result: Rapid and consistent delivery of high-quality code changes to production.

Manage and optimize cloud infrastructure to ensure that it is cost-effective, secure, and reliable. This includes monitoring and configuring cloud resources such as EC2 instances, S3 buckets, and RDS databases. Result: Cost-effective and reliable cloud infrastructure that supports the needs of the business.

Implement and maintain monitoring and alerting tools to ensure that systems are running smoothly and that any issues are detected and resolved quickly. This includes setting up dashboards, creating alerts, and analyzing system logs and metrics. Result: Smooth running systems with minimal downtime, and quick resolution of any issues that arise.

Collaborate closely with development teams to ensure that the DevOps tools and processes are aligned with the needs of the business. This includes troubleshooting issues and providing guidance on best practices for using DevOps tools and processes. Result: Effective collaboration that ensures DevOps tools and processes meet the needs of the business and support the successful delivery of software projects.

Develop and maintain documentation for DevOps processes, procedures, and standards. Deliver training programs to ensure that developers and other stakeholders understand how to use the DevOps tools and processes effectively. Result: Clear and accessible documentation that supports effective use of DevOps tools and processes across the organization, leading to more successful software projects.

Essential Experience:

Demonstrable Knowledge in the application of modern Service Delivery methods - Site Reliability Engineering to traditional ITIL, and understanding of Product Based delivery

Strong Communications skills and a high ‘EQ’ with the ability to operate across complex business environments and stakeholders up to senior executive level

Knowledge of cloud infrastructure and services: A DevOps Engineer should have a deep understanding of cloud infrastructure and services, particularly in Azure and AWS environments. This includes knowledge of virtual machines, load balancers, databases, storage, networking, and security.

Experience with infrastructure automation: A DevOps Engineer should have experience with infrastructure automation using tools such as Terraform or CloudFormation, and configuration management tools such as Ansible or Chef.

Experience with CI/CD pipelines: A DevOps Engineer should have experience with setting up and managing CI/CD pipelines using tools such as Azure DevOps (ADO),Jenkins or GitLab.

Familiarity with containerization: A DevOps Engineer should have experience with containerization technologies such as Docker and Kubernetes, and be able to manage container orchestration in the cloud.

Knowledge of monitoring and logging tools: A DevOps Engineer should have experience with monitoring and logging tools such as Azure Monitor, AWS CloudWatch, or ELK stack.

Experience with scripting and programming languages: A DevOps Engineer should have experience with scripting languages such as PowerShell and Bash, as well as programming languages such as Python and Java.

Strong problem-solving skills: A DevOps Engineer should have strong problem-solving skills, with the ability to troubleshoot complex issues and come up with creative solutions.

Collaboration and communication skills: A DevOps Engineer should have strong collaboration and communication skills, with the ability to work effectively with cross-functional teams and stakeholders across the organization.

Understanding of security best practices: A DevOps Engineer should have an understanding of security best practices in the cloud, and be able to implement security controls such as network security groups, firewalls, and identity and access management



Travel Requirement



Relocation Assistance:



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Business Acumen, Commercial acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Problem Solving



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.