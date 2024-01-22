Staff Enterprise Technology Engineer

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Summary:

bp is reinventing itself and digital capability is at the core of this vision. As an Enterprise Technology Engineer you are a digital authority bringing deep specialist expertise to bp. Enterprise Technology Engineers work on the strategic technology platforms we exploit from the market, or come with deep skills in the implementation and integration of market solutions into our overall technology landscape. You will bring a broad base of Digital technical knowledge and a strong understanding of software delivery principles. You will be familiar with lifecycle methods, with Agile delivery and the DevOps approach at the core. You will be skilled in the application of approaches such as Site Reliability Engineering in the delivery and operation of the technologies you deliver, working as part of multi-disciplinary squads.



Job Description:

bp operates a discipline-based organization and Enterprise Technology Engineers may be deployed to work in different areas of our business over time based your skills and experience and the business adoption of technology. With your technology specialist skills, you will bring transferable skills which will allow you to support immediate business demand, and to grow your skills over time.

You thrive in a culture of continuous improvement within teams, encouraging and empowering innovation and the delivery of changes that optimise operational efficiency and user experience. You are curious and improve your skills through continuous learning of new technologies, trends & methods, applying knowledge gained to improve bp standards and the capabilities of the Engineering Community.

You embrace a culture of change and agility, evolving continuously, adapting to our changing world. You are an effective standout colleague, looking beyond your own area/organizational boundaries to consider the bigger picture and/or perspective of others, while understanding cultural differences. You continually enhance your self-awareness anguidance fromut from others on your impact and effectiveness. Well organized, you balance proactive and reactive approaches and multiple priorities to complete tasks on time. You apply judgment and common sense – you use insight and good judgment to inform actions and respond to situations as they arise.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Proven and demonstrable experience leading a team of mobile technical specialists.

Minimum of 3 years’ experience running a global mobile team

Proven track record managing large global mobile RFP processes.

Strong Communications skills with the ability to operate across complex business environments and stakeholders up to senior executive level.

Proven experience with platforms like Intune, VMWare etc.

Desirable criteria:

Platform Proficiency:

Adept utilization of Microsoft Intune, VMware Workspace ONE, Microsoft Azure, and AWS for efficient service management.

MDM Profiles and Policies:

Define and enforce MDM profiles and policies, ensuring seamless device enrolment and providing technical support to end-users.

Security and Compliance Leadership:

Prioritize security and compliance through the implementation of encryption, app control, and remote wipe capabilities.

Stay updated on security threats, apply patches, and ensure compliance with GDPR, HIPAA, and industry regulations.

Application Management:

Efficiently manage mobile applications by utilizing MDM platforms for packaging, distribution, and updates.

Collaborate with developers to ensure app compatibility and performance.

Comprehensive Service Management:

Monitor, report, and optimize costs associated with the MDM service.

Effectively manage vendors, stakeholders, and technical integrations.

Drive innovation and scalability in alignment with organizational objectives.

Strategic Stakeholder Collaboration:

Work closely with and influence key stakeholders, ensuring mobile technology initiatives align with organizational goals.

Manage global suppliers and contracts to optimize service delivery.

User Experience Enhancement:

Play a pivotal role in enhancing security measures and improving the overall user experience.

Minimize disruptions, ensuring seamless device enrolment and app management for end-users.

Agile Core Practices:

Demonstrate understanding and application of agile values, principles, and core practices, fostering an agile mindset and customer-centric focus to generate value.

Collaboration:

Exhibit the ability to collaborate internally and externally, aligning activities with organizational strategy and fostering a customer and user-centric approach.

Why Join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytics, Business Analysis, Coaching, Collaboration, Configuration management and release, Digital Project Management, Documentation and knowledge sharing, Facilitation, Information Security, Mentoring, Metrics definition and instrumentation, Risk Management, Service operations and resiliency, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Relationship Management, System Design



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.