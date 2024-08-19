Staff Enterprise Technology Engineer

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Responsible for the complete life cycle from requirements, analysis to design and development. Provide mentorship on and ensure compliance to reference architectures, programming standards, design documentation, testing standards, and other practices for developing high-quality coordinated enterprises software systems!! Adheres to agile methodology and operates and builds DevOps maturity. Ensuring delivery of business incremental change safely and effectively.

Bachelor’s degree or foreign equivalent required from an accredited specialty institution. Will also consider three years of progressive experience in the in lieu of every year of education.

Proficiency in both front end and backend development, with hands-on experience in technologies.

Proven track record between 7 to 10 years in Information Technology with 3-4 years in cloud technologies– AWS/Azure- EC2, LB.

Experience in Windows .NET Core, C# Development, and .NET Frameworks

Familiarity with databases (SQL, Postgres) including crafting schemas, optimizing queries, and ensuring data integrity.

Demonstrable experience in the design and development of large multi-tiered applications

Domain exposure in Commodity Trading business.

Good to have knowledge in Dodd frank regulatory reporting and ETRM system integration.

Highly responsible, self-motivated, and able to thrive in an upbeat, fast paced, high growth environment. Exhibits ownership of projects and tasks assigned.

Have superb communication skills – written, verbal and interpersonal.



