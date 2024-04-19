Staff Enterprise Technology Engineer

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Innovation & Engineering



IT&S Group



bp is looking for an experienced technical lead to own and lead the Reservoir Engineering Applications squad under Innovation & Engineering organisation. This squad sits at the heart of the Reservoir Engineering (RE) and Prediction Pod which is responsible for the balanced running of bp's RE toolkit whilst supporting the global bp RE community to perform their jobs in an efficient way!!

The Subsurface function is important in bp’s decision making in order to improve efficiency in its oil and gas business. It is the cash engine of the business driving the energy transition and central in low carbon energy projects such as geothermal and carbon collection. You might be a good fit for this role if:

You have a solid grasp of the subsurface workflows and how Reservoir Engineers harmonise with other subsurface disciplines.

You have practical knowledge and/or hands-on experience on Reservoir Engineering workflows such as reservoir modelling and simulation, decline curve analysis, pressure/rate transient analysis, as well as different data types REs use for their work and the existing market solutions.

You have experience as a squad lead for DevOps teams using Agile principle and tools (e.g. Azure DevOps Kanban boards)

You are customer-focused and a good communicator. You continually seek ways to improve user experience and efficiency.

You are curious, and keen to apply new technologies, trends & methods to improve existing standards and the capabilities of the Subsurface community.

You are an effective teammate, looking beyond your own area/interpersonal boundaries to consider the bigger picture and/or perspective of others, while understanding cultural differences.

You are well organized and self-motivated, you balance proactive and reactive approaches and multiple priorities to complete tasks on time.

You apply judgment and common sense – you use insight and good judgment to advise actions and respond to situations as they arise.

bp is reinventing itself and digital capability is at the core of this vision. It operates a discipline-based organisation and this role falls under 'Enterprise Technology Engineering' team. Enterprise Technology Engineers work in various parts of the organisation, developing relationships with bp's strategic vendors to build market leading solutions. With your technology specialist skills, you will bring transferable skills which will allow you to support immediate business needs in different areas of our business, and to grow your skills over time.

The safety of our people and our customers is our highest priority. The role will advocate and lead in this and promote a culture of security and safety in everything that we do.

Lead the RE Apps squad with scrum methodology, holding the appropriate ceremonies.

Elicit requirements for new software/functionality/pipeline at all customer levels via 1-to-1 interaction or requirements workshops.

Support the new software trial process and the full project lifecycle including global delivery and Early Life Support.

Coordinate the deployment of RE-specific digital tools in bp’s Windows/Linux, on-prem and cloud environments. Work with vendors and partners providing market solutions to optimize the usage and value which can be delivered from these digital tools.

Test applications when a new version or a new operating system is available, update and improve the test procedures when needed. Solve software issues by working with the users, relevant support teams or vendors.

Work as part of evolving multi-disciplinary teams which may include Software Engineers, Enterprise Technology Engineers, Designers, SecOps, and Product owners to deliver value through the application of specialist skills.

Act as an inspiring leader in the areas of your technology specialism helping to shape forward roadmaps, upcoming features, and opportunities to unlock future.

Ensure operational integrity of your led applications, assuring operational compliance with architectural and security standards, as well as compliance and policy controls defined by bp Strategy.

Mentor team members and become a conduit to connect the broader organization.

Bachelor or master degree in petroleum engineering, earth science or an appropriate degree

Or relevant equivalent work experience.

The typical candidate will possess at least 10 years of meaningful experience.

Experience using Linux operating system (perform basic tasks such as transferring data, copying data, creating/editing/running executable files/scripts, etc.)

Experience with most common commercial reservoir engineering software (Kappa-Saphir, PETEX suite (MBAL), Harmony Enterprise, etc.).

Ability to generate/maintain PowerBI tools/dashboards

Experience of working with and influencing vendors in their delivery roadmap.

Working with a hybrid team of delivery resources (internal & external) across geographies utilising scrum methodology where relevant

Familiarity with modern software architectures, e.g., SOA, Micro-service, or cloud native architecture.

Python scripting

bp is a global company and the team supports a global Reservoir Engineering capability. Therefore, there is a requirement to work UK hours 2-3 times per week and occasional out-of-hours support of deployments.

In Innovation & Engineering we are committed to the provision of flexible working arrangements. Agile or flexible working encompasses a wide range of working options which support individuals to their full potential. It is more than ad-hoc home working or part time working, it’s about finding the best way and role modelling bp’s IT technology to get a job done, that works well for both the business and our employees.

So even if a job is advertised as full time, please contact the hiring manager or the recruiter as flexible working arrangements may be considered.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Commercial Acumen, Commercial acumen (Inactive), Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Group Problem Solving



