This role is a senior member of the trading & shipping innovation & engineering ROSA DevOps team. As a Staff Enterprise Technology Engineer for ROSA you are a digital expert bringing deep OpenShift expertise to bp’s Trading & Shipping (T&S) business!!!

ROSA (Red Hat OpenShift 4 Service on AWS) is considered the backbone of T&S, as the containerized application development platform, hosting more than 60 applications and integrations components across the benches. ROSA is a managed platform supported jointly by Red Hat SREs, AWS SREs and the ROSA Platform DevOps team. The Staff Enterprise Technology engineer will lead the ROSA Platform DevOps team in providing global platform support, platform operations, platform automation and developing features that enable our customers to deliver change for their businesses in an efficient and cost-effective way.

The safety of our people and our customers is our highest priority. The role will advocate and lead in this and promote a culture of security and safety in everything that we do.

Work as part of evolving multi disciplinary teams which may include Software Engineers, Enterprise Technology Engineers, Designers, SecOps, and Product owners to deliver value through the application of specialist skills

Ensure “silent running” BAU service delivery for systems which support the trading and shipping activity through team monitoring and continual improvement.

Work ‘customer-back’ alongside our customer product delivery teams to ensure needs are well understood and the right value is unlocked in the form of platform capabilities.

Work with vendors and partners providing market solutions to optimize the usage and value which can be delivered from the appropriate technology platform · initial design and sizing of the infrastructure, network, and constituent components to determine throughput (# of transactions/requests, users) through to service health metrics, monitoring, alarming, and remediation. Each of these areas will combine human effort (e.g., a human is paged) as well as automated steps and tools to reduce operational burden and overhead.

Act as an inspiring leader in the areas of your technology specialism helping to shape forward roadmaps, upcoming features and opportunities to unlock value

Ensure operational integrity of what you build, assuring operational compliance with architectural and security standards, as well as compliance and policy controls refined by Strategy.

Mentor others and become a conduit to connect the broader organization.

Essential Education-

Bachelor or master’s degree or equivalent experience in computer science, engineering, information systems or a numerate degree

Essential Experience-

8+ years’ experience in IT industry with broad experience designing, planning, implementing, maintaining, and detailing solutions in an enterprise environment.

Minimum 5-7 years’ experience in platform engineering, ideally OpenShift or ROSA

Experience running systems in the AWS cloud and innovative technologies.

Delivery experience using Agile/Scrum and associated tools.

Experience working with geographically remote business partners and teams.

Good communication skills and ability to talk at different levels across the organization.

Ability to engage and influence and able to decompose technical considerations that everyone can understand is key.

Customer management and ability to lead organizations through influence.

Continuous learning and improvement attitude (for themselves and others) and be able to work autonomously.

Demonstrable knowledge in the application of modern Service Delivery methods - Site Reliability Engineering to traditional ITIL, and understanding of Product Based delivery

Strong Communications skills and a high ‘EQ’ with the ability to operate across complex business environments and customers up to senior executive level

Strong process capability to contribute to the end-to-end market risk products and services , and the calculations involved in VaR.

Deep technical authoring skills.



