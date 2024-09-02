Staff Enterprise Technology Engineer

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

Job description

The Digital Connectivity Enablement team is a crucial part of the Digital Connectivity portfolio of services, providing insight into the performance, availability, and quality of the network platforms. This is done through automation and orchestration and requires a combination of strong platform engineering capability, together with a detailed understanding and experience of networks incl. routing protocols, firewalls and security, VPN tunnels, and insight software e.g. VIAIVI.

Part of the Digital Connectivity Leadership, you’ll help drive the vision for your services and how they integrate and operate within the Digital Connectivity platforms!!

Primary activities will be owning the development, customization, testing and support of IT applications and platforms, as well as owning technical designs. Own the development and testing software with a focus on software defined infrastructure, creating automated processes for the software manufacturing lifecycle which may be full CI/CD pipelines or sub-components for build and deployment.

Key Accountabilities-

Work in teams of Software Engineers and Business Analysts to translate relevant business requirements into designs for technical platforms. Design, test and operate custom built or customized IT platforms to improve business delivery processes

Work with the team to create a clear vision and improve value from current applications and emerging technologies, demonstrating thought leadership

Contribute to the continuous improvement of wider team by supporting and coaching Engineers and improving quality standards and efficiency

Build awareness of internal and external technology developments, handle delivery of system improvements, identifying and implementing continuous improvement plans

Lead and promote a culture of security and compliance

Desirable Education and experience-

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in computer science, Information Technology, or a related field. Advanced degrees or certifications are a plus.

Minimum 15 years of experience

Responsibilities-

Define and implement the network automation strategy, aligning it with business goals and objectives. Identify areas for automation within the network infrastructure and develop a roadmap for automation initiatives.

Design, develop, and implement automated solutions for network provisioning, configuration management, and solve. Leverage network automation tools, such as Ansible, Python frameworks, and APIs, to streamline network operations and reduce manual tasks.

Develop scripts, custom tools, and applications using scripting languages (Python, Perl, etc.) and programming languages (Java, C++, etc.) to automate network processes, data collection, and analysis. Implement automation frameworks and workflows for seamless integration with existing network systems and tools.

Apply software-defined networking (SDN) concepts and orchestration frameworks (e.g., Cisco ACI, VMware NSX) to automate network provisioning, configuration, and policy enforcement. Design and implement SDN solutions to improve network agility and flexibility.

Implement automated network monitoring and analytics solutions to proactively detect and resolve network performance issues. Leverage network monitoring tools, log analysis, and telemetry data to identify trends, predict network behaviour, and optimize network performance.

Implement automated security controls and policies, such as firewall rule management, intrusion detection/prevention systems, and security policy enforcement. Develop automated security audit and compliance reporting processes to ensure network security standards and regulatory requirements are met.

Establish and maintain CI/CD pipelines for network automation workflows, ensuring seamless integration and deployment of network automation scripts and configurations. Implement version control systems and automate testing and validation processes.

Collaborate with multi-functional teams, including network engineers, system administrators, and developers, to gather requirements, share knowledge, and ensure effective integration of network automation solutions. Provide guidance and mentorship to junior automation engineers.

Provide expert-level support in solve network automation issues and incidents. Collaborate with other IT teams and vendors to resolve complex automation-related problems. Conduct root cause analysis and implement preventive measures.

Create comprehensive documentation of network automation designs, workflows, scripts, and configurations. Develop and deliver training programs to · educate network operations teams on automation standard processes and techniques.

Experience:

Demonstrable experience as a network automation engineer or in a similar role, with a focus on network automation and scripting.

Strong knowledge of network protocols, network architectures, and network security principles.

Proficiency in scripting languages, such as Python, Perl, or PowerShell, and (optionally) experience with programming languages like Java, C++, or Ruby.

Extensive hands-on experience with network automation tools and frameworks, such as Ansible.

In-depth understanding of SDN concepts and experience with SDN technologies.

Solid grasp of network monitoring and analytics tools, such as Logic Monitor, Viavi, and other common industry tools.

Strong fix and problem-solving skills, with the ability to analyse complex network automation issues and provide effective solutions.



Travel Requirement:

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytics, Business Analysis, Coaching, Communication, Configuration management and release, Digital Project Management, Documentation and knowledge sharing, Facilitation, Information Security, Mentoring, Metrics definition and instrumentation, Risk Management, Service operations and resiliency, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Relationship Management, System Design



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.