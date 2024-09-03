Staff Enterprise Technology Engineer

Job summary

IT&S Group



At bp, we’re transforming energy for people and our planet.

With operations across nearly every part of the energy system, we are leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing sustainable solutions to energy challenges.

Our team is made up of engineers, scientists, traders, and business professionals, all working together to solve problems. We recognize the importance of collaboration and know we can't achieve our goals alone.

We foster a culture of change and agility, encouraging our teams to evolve and adapt in our dynamic world. We value great teammates who can cross organizational boundaries, think holistically, and enhance the performance of those around them. We actively seek individuals who are empathetic and understand the importance of diverse perspectives and cultural differences.

We are looking for people who share our passion for innovation, who bring fresh ideas, ambition, and a willingness to challenge our thinking as we strive to achieve net zero. We believe that our diverse portfolio of businesses and investments will create a company equipped with the scale, brand, capabilities, talent, and values to succeed as the digital revolution transforms our industry and our world.

This role is for a Senior Technical Lead within the digital Trading Analytics (dTA) department, which supports the Trading Analytics and Insights (TA&I) organization in the Trading and Shipping (T&S) Entity. You will provide technical leadership across dTA’s platforms, processes, and applications, maximising technology to create unique commercial value in a commodities trading analytics organization. Collaborating with TA&I sponsors and technology product owners, you will define, design, and implement the platforms, applications, and technology roadmap that enable TA&I to maintain its Analytics Edge. You will balance the needs of reliable daily operations with the pursuit of innovative technical capabilities.

Your expertise in adopting cloud technologies in a scalable, cost-efficient manner will be crucial, as will your ability to ensure flexibility and minimize time to market. This role requires deep knowledge in platform engineering, data engineering, software engineering, architecture, design, and problem diagnosis.

You will apply automation principles, CI/CD, and DevOps at an enterprise scale, applying existing solutions while innovating to adopt new, commercially advantageous patterns. You will lead front-office trading partners in maximising the full potential of a modern cloud-native infrastructure.

Provide technical leadership across the entire dTA portfolio, owning the technical architecture for platforms, processes, and applications.

Collaborate with developers on technical spikes, discuss algorithm design with quantitative traders, and brief executives on technology adoption.

Set technical standards and best practices across the department, influencing decisions on build vs. buy capabilities.

Work with dTA Product Owners and Project Managers to define technology patterns that support the functional delivery roadmap within budget.

Partner with platform engineers, data engineers, software engineers, and business analysts to deliver high-quality platform solutions throughout their lifecycle.

Maintain high standards of technical delivery while continuously learning and adapting to a changing landscape.

Produce clear technical architecture and design documents, including Key Design Decision Documentation and Non-Functional Requirements specifications.

Understand scalability and availability patterns, aligning peers and leaders in the pursuit of efficiency.

Collaborate with Project Managers and Scrum Leads to estimate, plan, and track results.

Work with the Service Delivery Manager to define operational processes, support major service incidents, and contribute to Root Cause Analysis (RCA) processes.

Define key metrics for platforms, applications, and data across dTA to monitor and ensure continuous safe and reliable operations.

Collaborate with the dTA Product Owner, Scrum Lead, and Service Delivery Lead to manage Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) with a focus on cloud cost optimization.

Apply repeatable engineering principles across dTA using automation for all platform and software processes, ensuring code and configuration management under source control with automated deployment and testing.

Promote continuous improvement through agile practices, coaching junior team members, and using data to drive further automation and efficiency.

Proven experience as a technical lead in a trading technology department, supporting multiple platforms and applications. Expertise in the front-office analytics domain and trading physical and financial commodities markets. Ability to advise on technology choices from established to emerging trends.

Demonstrated success in delivering enterprise platforms from selection to full-scale implementation. Proficiency in defining, designing, and leading platform capabilities, security models, and cloud technologies.

Experience in delivering data engineering platforms at an enterprise scale, using Python, SQL, and orchestration tools like Apache Airflow for robust data solutions.

Strong background in enterprise application delivery through the full lifecycle, including multiple deliveries of Java/Spring Boot/ROSA/RDBMS applications and APIs, and leading security review processes.

Skilled in agile methodologies and using tools like Azure DevOps or Jira for task management and continuous improvement. Experience mentoring junior staff and creating knowledge-sharing resources.

Bachelor or Master’s degree or equivalent experience in Computer Science, Engineering, Information Systems or other numerate subject area.

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytics, API and platform design, Business Analysis, Cloud Platforms, Coaching, Communication, Configuration management and release, Continuous deployment and release, Data Structures and Algorithms, Digital Project Management, Documentation and knowledge sharing, Facilitation, Information Security, iOS and Android development, Mentoring, Metrics definition and instrumentation, NoSql data modelling, Relational Data Modelling, Risk Management, Scripting, Service operations and resiliency, Software Design and Development, Source control and code management {+ 4 more}

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.