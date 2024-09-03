Staff Enterprise Technology Engineer

Job Family Group:IT&S Group
This role is for a Senior Technical Lead within the digital Trading Analytics (dTA) department, which supports the Trading Analytics and Insights (TA&I) organization in the Trading and Shipping (T&S) Entity. You will provide technical leadership across dTA’s platforms, processes, and applications, maximising technology to create unique commercial value in a commodities trading analytics organization. Collaborating with TA&I sponsors and technology product owners, you will define, design, and implement the platforms, applications, and technology roadmap that enable TA&I to maintain its Analytics Edge. You will balance the needs of reliable daily operations with the pursuit of innovative technical capabilities.
Your expertise in adopting cloud technologies in a scalable, cost-efficient manner will be crucial, as will your ability to ensure flexibility and minimize time to market. This role requires deep knowledge in platform engineering, data engineering, software engineering, architecture, design, and problem diagnosis.
You will apply automation principles, CI/CD, and DevOps at an enterprise scale, applying existing solutions while innovating to adopt new, commercially advantageous patterns. You will lead front-office trading partners in maximising the full potential of a modern cloud-native infrastructure.
Bachelor or Master’s degree or equivalent experience in Computer Science, Engineering, Information Systems or other numerate subject area.
Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytics, API and platform design, Business Analysis, Cloud Platforms, Coaching, Communication, Configuration management and release, Continuous deployment and release, Data Structures and Algorithms, Digital Project Management, Documentation and knowledge sharing, Facilitation, Information Security, iOS and Android development, Mentoring, Metrics definition and instrumentation, NoSql data modelling, Relational Data Modelling, Risk Management, Scripting, Service operations and resiliency, Software Design and Development, Source control and code management {+ 4 more}
