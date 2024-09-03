Staff Enterprise Technology Engineer

Job summary

At bp, we are reimagining energy for people and our planet.

With operations across nearly every part of the energy system, we are leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing sustainable solutions to the world’s energy challenges. Our diverse team of engineers, scientists, traders, and business professionals is committed to solving problems and finding innovative answers. We know that collaboration is key to achieving our goals.

We foster a culture of change and agility, encouraging our teams to evolve and adapt in a fast-paced world. We value team players who look beyond organizational boundaries, think strategically, and elevate those around them. We actively seek individuals who embrace diverse perspectives and respect cultural differences, recognizing the strength that diversity brings to our team.

We are looking for people who share our passion for innovation—those who bring fresh ideas, ambition, and a willingness to challenge our thinking as we work towards our net-zero goal. We believe that our diverse portfolio of businesses and investments will help us build a company that is ready to thrive as the digital revolution transforms our industry, society, and planet.

This role is for a Senior Dataiku Product Engineer to join our digital Trading Analytics (dTA) DevOps team. This team supports, maintains, and enhances the Dataiku platform and broader PowerBI and Plotly ecosystem for the Trading Analytics and Insights (TA&I) organization within the Trading and Shipping (T&S) Entity. You will be an advocate for the Dataiku Data Science Studio platform, ensuring it is effectively used for decision support in commodity trading. In this role, you will support hundreds of end-users across multiple environments and disciplines, maximising your deep knowledge of data science and statistical modeling within the DSS platform. Working closely with TA&I sponsors and Technology product owners, you will define, design, and implement the platform roadmap. This will involve balancing reliable daily operations with the need to explore and introduce new capabilities. Your expertise in platform engineering, data engineering, software engineering, capability analysis, design, and problem-solving will be essential. You will apply automation, CI/CD, and DevOps principles to the Dataiku platform and its ecosystem, helping our front-office trading organization fully apply the platform's potential.

Lead platform operations and capability delivery as part of an agile DevOps team, owning the technical platform architecture.

Define key platform and user metrics to pre-empt issues, manage costs, and ensure reliable operations.

Collaborate with platform architects and product owners to assess new platform capabilities and create formal assessment and design documents.

Work with product engineers to deliver high-quality platform solutions through their full lifecycle—from design to implementation.

Partner with project managers and scrum leads to estimate, plan, and track results.

Collaborate with the service delivery manager to establish operational processes, support major service incidents, and contribute to root cause analysis (RCA).

Define the platform product roadmap with TA&I sponsors, dTA product managers, and architects for both functional and technical capabilities.

Manage total cost of ownership (TCO) with a focus on cloud cost optimization.

Engage with Dataiku to manage supplier relationships and influence the DSS product roadmap to meet TA&I requirements.

Establish best practice standards for the platform, including version upgrades, deployment, hosting, availability, recovery, and operations. Be a champion for quality, reliability, repeatability, and cost-efficiency.

Apply repeatable engineering principles through automation for all platform processes, ensuring all configurations are under source control with automated deployment and testing.

Foster continuous improvement through agile retrospectives, RCAs, design reviews, metrics monitoring, and coaching junior team members. Use data to drive investment in platform automation.

Proven experience as a Dataiku Data Science Studio Lead Product Engineer, managing enterprise DSS implementations with hundreds of users and multiple environments.

Strong technical and functional expertise with the DSS product as both a data science/data engineering platform and in its configuration and automation via APIs.

Experience in defining, designing, and leading the implementation of enterprise-level platform capabilities, including patching/upgrade strategies, regression testing, availability/recovery, security models, and data scalability.

Proficiency in Python for platform automation, pandas for data engineering, and advanced SQL for data engineering and reporting.

Expertise in defining standard processes for the platform, including monitoring for anti-patterns and ensuring robust ETL processes.

Skilled in using Azure DevOps (or Jira) for agile practices, task management, and knowledge sharing.

Proven leadership in producing formal designs, implementing those designs, and mentoring junior staff.

Hands-on experience with scalable data technology (Databricks SQL Data Warehouse) and compute deployment/integration (AWS EKS) with Dataiku DSS.

Comprehensive understanding of AWS services (EC2, EBS, RDS, S3, EKS) and their deployment, automation, and testing in enterprise environments.

Expertise in the DevOps toolkit, including ADO, Git, Jenkins, Ansible, and Terraform, with a track record of using these tools for platform configuration management and CI/CD deployment.

Strong foundation in Unix systems administration and shell scripting.

Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, Information Systems, or a related field.

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytics, API and platform design, Business Analysis, Cloud Platforms, Coaching, Communication, Configuration management and release, Continuous deployment and release, Data Structures and Algorithms, Digital Project Management, Documentation and knowledge sharing, Facilitation, Information Security, iOS and Android development, Mentoring, Metrics definition and instrumentation, NoSql data modelling, Relational Data Modelling, Risk Management, Scripting, Service operations and resiliency, Software Design and Development, Source control and code management

