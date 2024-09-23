Staff Enterprise Technology Engineer

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Job Family Group:

Research & Technology Group



Job Description:

Role Synopsis-

As a Fieldglass Functional Lead, you are developing a team deploying and maintaining the Fieldglass solution for BP colleagues and external users. Your team’s mission is to be the digital provider of choice to your area of BP – delivering innovation at speed where it's wanted, and day-in-day-out reliability where it's needed. You will operate in a dynamic and commercially focused environment, with the resources of one of the world's largest Digital organizations and leading Digital and IT vendors working with you. You will be part of growing and strengthening our technical talent base – guides coming together to solve BP and the world’s problems.

Key Accountabilities

Leading design, development, testing and deployment of SAP Fieldglass Contingent Worker (CW) and Statement of Work (SOW)

Working with users and business analysts to understand requirements

Driving end-to-end SAP Fieldglass project implementation

Supporting and maintaining your software. We believe in DevOps – you build it, you run it!

Supervising and applying new technologies

Mentoring and technical leadership of less experienced developers

Staff Software Engineer is accountable to the IT&S Product Manager and the respective service delivery. This includes responsibility for:

Ensuring the solution:

Adheres to target architecture as defined by the Bill of IT (Target Architecture), target process design, information model, etc

Meets all relevant Group, Segment and Business IT&S Standards

Remains consistent with and is appropriate for the business requirements

Lead and communicate efficiently with our Business Users, Solution Architects, Development Teams, Product Owners, Product Managers and 3rdparty vendors in different time zones across BP

Working with other bp and non-bp teams to ensure required project work, such as Data Privacy and Digital Security

Growing and developing capability of the team to deliver agile, commercially cost-effective and user-focused solutions in a respectful and supportive culture

This role requires a broad understanding of the Oil & Gas Business, combined with a pragmatic and delivery focused approach, deep technical expertise, flexibility and a willingness to be involved in projects on a ‘hands on’ basis.

Desirable Education

Computer Science or other technical (e.g. Physics, Engineering) degree or equivalent commercial experience

Desirable Experience and Capability -

Years of experience: 10 to 12 years, with a minimum of 6 to 8 years of relevant experience, leading SAP Fieldglass implementations.

Required Criteria

SAP Systems Design; SAP Technical Specialism; SAP Systems Integration

Comprehensive understanding and experience in Source-to-Pay Processes (Sourcing, Procurement, Category Management, Accounts Payable, etc), and its relationship to complementing processes

Deep seated functional knowledge, hands-on design and delivery experience using these Products/modules in complex architecture landscape

SAP Fieldglass Contingent Worker (CW) and Statement of Work (SOW); SAP Fieldglass Integration with SAP Ariba and SAP ECC; SAP Ariba – SLP, AN, B&I, S2C, ICS; SAP Cloud Integration Gateway; SAP ECC – MM and its integration points to Finance, PM, IS-OIL, Tax

Good understanding in Technical Integration and delivery of sophisticated solutions through SAP Process Orchestration (PO) / Process Integration (PI)o SAP Cloud Integration Gateway (CIG); API; SAP ABAP language

Willingness and ability to learn, to become skilled in at least one more programming language on top of your existing skills

Deep understanding of the software development lifecycle, including design, security, design patterns for extensible and reliable code, automated unit and functional testing, CI/CD and telemetry

Shown understanding of modern technologies like Cloud native, containers, serverless

Embrace a culture of change and agility, evolving and adapting continuously

An excellent team-mate and leader, looking beyond your own area and organisational boundaries to consider the bigger picture and perspective of others.

Use insight and good judgement to enable commercially sound, efficient and pragmatic decisions and solutions and to respond to situations as they arise.

Good interpersonal skills including the ability to relate sophisticated topics in simple and accessible language.

Experience in planning, crafting, and delivering sophisticated solutions across multiple products and organizational units.

Preferred Criteria; Skills and/or experience in:

SAP MDG, VIM and OpenText

SAP S/4 HANA

SAP Central Procurement

Leadership and people management

Agile methodologies

User story definition

Application Support

Emerging Technology Monitoring

Azure and/or AWS

Requirements Definition and Management

Business Risk Management

Systems Development Management

Business Modelling

Monitoring and telemetry tools

User Experience Analysis Key Behaviours

Empathetic: Cares about our people, our community and our planet

Curious: Seeks to explore and excel

Creative: Imagines the outstanding

Inclusive: Brings out the best in each other



Travel Requirement:

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Business Requirements Analysis, Collaboration, Continuous improvement, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Experimental Design, Formulation Deployment, Group Problem Solving, Intellectual Asset Management, OMS and bp requirements, Personal Safety, Presenting, Product Development, Raw materials knowledge, Resilience, Rheology, Root cause analysis, Safety Leadership, Safety management across the value chain, Science and Technology Leadership, Sustainability awareness and action, Sustainability Development {+ 2 more}

​

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.