Staff Enterprise Technology Engineer

Job Family Group:Research & Technology Group
Job Description:
As a Fieldglass Functional Lead, you are developing a team deploying and maintaining the Fieldglass solution for BP colleagues and external users. Your team’s mission is to be the digital provider of choice to your area of BP – delivering innovation at speed where it's wanted, and day-in-day-out reliability where it's needed. You will operate in a dynamic and commercially focused environment, with the resources of one of the world's largest Digital organizations and leading Digital and IT vendors working with you. You will be part of growing and strengthening our technical talent base – guides coming together to solve BP and the world’s problems.
Leading design, development, testing and deployment of SAP Fieldglass Contingent Worker (CW) and Statement of Work (SOW)
Working with users and business analysts to understand requirements
Driving end-to-end SAP Fieldglass project implementation
Supporting and maintaining your software. We believe in DevOps – you build it, you run it!
Supervising and applying new technologies
Mentoring and technical leadership of less experienced developers
Staff Software Engineer is accountable to the IT&S Product Manager and the respective service delivery. This includes responsibility for:
Ensuring the solution:
Adheres to target architecture as defined by the Bill of IT (Target Architecture), target process design, information model, etc
Meets all relevant Group, Segment and Business IT&S Standards
Remains consistent with and is appropriate for the business requirements
Lead and communicate efficiently with our Business Users, Solution Architects, Development Teams, Product Owners, Product Managers and 3rdparty vendors in different time zones across BP
Working with other bp and non-bp teams to ensure required project work, such as Data Privacy and Digital Security
Growing and developing capability of the team to deliver agile, commercially cost-effective and user-focused solutions in a respectful and supportive culture
This role requires a broad understanding of the Oil & Gas Business, combined with a pragmatic and delivery focused approach, deep technical expertise, flexibility and a willingness to be involved in projects on a ‘hands on’ basis.
Computer Science or other technical (e.g. Physics, Engineering) degree or equivalent commercial experience
Years of experience: 10 to 12 years, with a minimum of 6 to 8 years of relevant experience, leading SAP Fieldglass implementations.
SAP MDG, VIM and OpenText
SAP S/4 HANA
SAP Central Procurement
Leadership and people management
Agile methodologies
User story definition
Application Support
Emerging Technology Monitoring
Azure and/or AWS
Requirements Definition and Management
Business Risk Management
Systems Development Management
Business Modelling
Monitoring and telemetry tools
User Experience Analysis Key Behaviours
Empathetic: Cares about our people, our community and our planet
Curious: Seeks to explore and excel
Creative: Imagines the outstanding
Inclusive: Brings out the best in each other
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement:
This role is eligible for relocation within country
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Business Requirements Analysis, Collaboration, Continuous improvement, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Experimental Design, Formulation Deployment, Group Problem Solving, Intellectual Asset Management, OMS and bp requirements, Personal Safety, Presenting, Product Development, Raw materials knowledge, Resilience, Rheology, Root cause analysis, Safety Leadership, Safety management across the value chain, Science and Technology Leadership, Sustainability awareness and action, Sustainability Development {+ 2 more}
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.